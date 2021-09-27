There has certainly been a lot written and talked about over the past several years regarding our deteriorating infrastructure and the seeming inability of the "powers that be'' to do anything about it. Bridges collapsing, electric grids overwhelmed, levees breached, railroad derailments, on and on, lots of talk about what to do. Remember all the "infrastructure week" events held during the last administration?
It started with the candidate pledging to invest $800 billion to $1 trillion to repair bridges and roads. That went on for four years of events to be held and yet nothing happened. There was, and is, bipartisan agreement that something needs to be done but a lack of sincere leadership and consistent, dedicated attention to the job at hand was lacking. Lip service was paid to the effort, but the elusive plan never materialized.
Until now.
Under the leadership of President Biden and yes, Senate Leader Schumer and Speaker of the House Pelosi, along with several senators and congressmen and women from both parties, a framework and agreement has been reached.
On Sept. 9, the Senate voted on, and passed, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. It is set to be voted on in the House on Sept. 27, 2021. That plan will make a huge difference and shows that not only "should" we rebuild our infrastructure, but that we "can."
The plan includes Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion, passenger and freight rail; $66 billion, broadband infrastructure; $65 billion, water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes; $55 billion, public transit; $39.2 billion; $47.2, resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity; and $7.5 billion, electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers.
The plan will also direct $12 billion to legacy pollution including cleaning up brownfield and superfund sites - like Tar Creek in Ottawa County - and reclaiming abandoned mine lands, plugging orphan oil and gas wells.
The plan includes all of this, plus a way to pay for it all.
The plan includes repurposing unused COVID-19 relief funds, $210 billion; sales of future spectrum auctions and proceeds of February 2021 c-band auction, $87 billion; economic growth, $56 billion; return of unemployment insurance funds from some states: $53 billion; delaying Medicare Part D rebate rule, $51 billion; applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency, $28 billion; and reinstating superfund fees, $14.5 billion.
It doesn't go far enough and is much smaller than the originally proposed bill, but the bipartisan nature of the bill required the reduction as Republicans demanded the change. They did so despite the additional need. As reported, "The price tag to bring it into good repair is nearly $2.6 trillion over 10 years, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers."
Imagine if your roof leaked and your plumbing leaked, and your electrical wiring needed replacement. Your contractor gives you a bid to repair all three, but you tell them to fix half of each. Does that make sense? How about fixing one and leaving the other two? How about doing nothing for four years? Let's not make that mistake. Let's all agree to fix the house and do what it takes to get it done. It can be done, it should be done so our legacy to future generations won't be one of failed bridges, inadequate electrical grids, poor water quality, crumbling roads and added pollution.
Naysayers, such as the Oklahoma congressional delegation, all of whom voted no on the proposal, say it's too expensive and will cause inflation. But do they have any proposals to address the problems, or are they just satisfied with leaving all this mess to our kids and grandkids? This proposal is an investment, a good one and necessary one. Let's get it done.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.