The government has become enmeshed in our lives in so many all-invasive and all-pervasive ways. This is despite the fact that the U.S. Constitution restricts and limits the federal government in many ways, all of which are ignored and circumvented.
Across the country, state governments are even worse, and city governments are little more than dictatorships. The Constitution is the law of the land and forbids any restriction on gun ownership, but the federal government, as well as some states and cities, have placed many restrictions on the ownership of guns. It seems they use every opportunity to restrict guns even more.
The Constitution forbids the confiscation of property by the government, but every government at every level ignores that restriction. If you have something they want, they simply condemn it, take it from you, and pay you only what they decide to pay you, if anything. It's called "eminent domain" - the act of converting private property to public use. The Constitution forbids the search and seizure of personal property without a valid warrant, but police forces have used their powers to do exactly that on a whim, or seemingly, if someone irritates them. Judges sometimes sign illegal search warrants, based on flimsy or no facts.
How else does the government invade our lives? For one thing, it mandates that your children go to school. That's not a bad thing, but what if the only school you can afford to send your child to is a government-run school, and it's terrible? And, to make matters worse, the government dictates to all schools, both their own and private ones, what will be taught and by whom, making sure whatever nonsense the government wants taught, is taught. What happens to those who object or resist these efforts? They are branded traitors and bigots and racists.
We are told what we can do and where we can go, and we are closely followed at all times by various governments. They seem to persecute those who try to make changes, while rewarding those who line their pockets. We have often elected people who believe they have the God-given right to tell other people what to do, and to punish those who disobey.
It's probably obvious that I have a serious dislike for and mistrust of all governments at all levels. I believe the best government is one that does the least and lets me live my life as I please, just as long as I don't damage or kill anyone else.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
