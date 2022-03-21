COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Government shouldn't bail out public endeavors

Should private enterprise have commercial access to public sites at no cost?
Public-private partnerships or PPPs exist, for the most part, as creative alliances, usually formed between a government entity and private developers to achieve a common purpose. In theory, these partnerships are formed or developed to solve a problem that exists within communities or within a state in general. These joint ventures can be a win-win for both parties in an environment wherein conditions are ripe for the success of the parties involved.
Unfortunately, they can also be lose-lose or lose-win, depending on the understandings and agreements on which the partnerships exist.
As an example, Oklahoma State Parks have been consistently losing money on restaurants that were intended to help bring guests into the state parks and help increase tourism and generate revenue for the state. In an effort to stop the bleeding of money from the losses created by their restaurants, the state reached out to the private sector and asked for bids from people in the food service and restaurant industry to step in, revamp and breathe new life into the existing restaurants within the Oklahoma State Parks.
Although multiple restaurant operators looked into the venture with the state, one company that assessed the challenges and rewards actually submitted a bid. From my point of view, what a powerful business decision for the owner of that company! Already accustomed to absorbing the large losses associated with the existing restaurants within their parks, the state agreed to cover the costs of the renovations and the costs to operate the restaurants, losing $77,000 per month in tax revenue. Since the agreement in 2020, the state has lost more than $13.6 million.
In the agreement, the restaurant operator is to pay the state a royalty fee should it ever be profitable, but with the losses adding up and the odds of this ever being profitable or paid back – an incredible long-shot at best – it would be in the best interest of the state to let the restaurant operator take on the risks and liabilities of the restaurants, or cut their losses and close the restaurants altogether.
In this case, the problem wasn’t solved but actually worsened. Oklahoma does have many successful public-private partnerships in such areas as oil and energy developments, toll roads and the privatization of prisons and jails throughout the state.
As a business owner, I would love for the state or local municipal government to assume all risks and expenses associated with my business in exchange for a promise to pay once I become profitable, but in reality, it shouldn’t work that way.
Tax money shouldn’t be used to prop up my business in hopes that one day it succeeds and comes back to the governing body used to finance it. An accurate appraisal of the site required for whatever public-private partnership venture is proposed. A private entity should not be allowed to profit off land owned by the city or the state without paying an amount deemed fair and agreed upon by all the parties involved.
After attending a recent Tahlequah City Council meeting with Keri Thornton a couple weeks ago, I believe an opportunity exists for a public-private partnership within the city of Tahlequah. The aging Phoenix Park presents a problem for the city as it loses money to pay for its upkeep, and maintenance to keep it safe and usable. They’d like to sell it, but there’s a sentimentality for the ballfields among the residents of Tahlequah who don’t want to see it sold. The right person, with the right idea could return this park to its glory days, while helping themselves and Tahlequah.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
