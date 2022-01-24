COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Great principle, but no time for ranked choice voting

When I first heard of ranked choice voting several years ago, I thought it to be a very interesting and helpful concept when it came to elections where there is more than one candidate, and a “run-off” might ensue.
Ranked choice is simple: Instead of the voter just voting for one candidate, he or she ranks candidates in order of preference. If any one candidate receives the requisite greater than 50 percent, that person wins, as in any election. However, if no candidate reaches that threshold, the votes are combined, and whoever has the most combined votes is the winner. No run-off is needed.
When I first heard of it, I hoped we would adopt the process. That was during those halcyon days when elections were trusted, candidates were respectful of the outcome, and we all – well, most all – accepted the outcome and moved on, knowing we have a two-party republic that values a peaceful transfer of power.
That was then; then came our current imbroglio. While I still think the RCV is a viable concept and could work, I strongly believe now is not the time to try to implement such a change. Why? Because election outcomes are based on the electorate's trusting the system. The current political environment has exposed how fragile and vulnerable our system is.
Despite a long history of careful and rigorous efforts to ensure the validity of election outcomes, some believe the outcomes cannot be trusted. We are bombarded with news about the former president railing against the system with claims that, according to all those who have looked at them, are not valid; he lost the election. He lost it fair and square in a two-person race. He lost by over seven million votes. And yet many are convinced we have a flawed system.
My concern about implementing RCV is the timing and its potential impact. Given the willingness of some candidates to cast aspersions on the character and honesty of some election officials, this element could add one more potential barrier to establishing, or re-establishing, trust in our system. That trust is at a low ebb, and it will take some work, and some give and take, to get it back. Ranked choice, as I understand it, would allow a person who came in second, or even third, to be declared the winner, based on the total number of votes cast in their favor. That, I fear, would lead to some real disagreements and would not be worth the time and effort. It could very well backfire!
No, we need to spend our time healing our communities of the bitter and divisive elements that have led to the lack of trust. None other than Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch has written: “Self-governance turns on our treating each other as equals — as persons, with the courtesy and respect each person deserves — even when we vigorously disagree,” and goes on to say, “Without civility, the bonds of friendship in our communities dissolve.”
So, let’s put RCV on a back burner, possibly to consider later when we’ve re-established those bonds of friendship. Many of us can remember those days when Democrats and Republicans could meet and disagree and then go have dinner together. Those were, indeed, halcyon days, though we didn’t know it at the time. We can also remember that famous quote from another Republican president, Ronald Reagan, who said: "Trust, but verify.” In our system of elections, that verification has occurred with Secretaries of State and the courts. Let’s strive to get back to trusting our system and accepting the verification.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
