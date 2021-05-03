If the choices are only paper or plastic or nothing, I would embrace all three.
I think if we want to curb the massive pollution of the oceans by used plastic, we should keep China and India and Indonesia and other countries from dumping it into the ocean. The U.S. is not - and has not been - the most serious contributor to the problem for some time, but the Green Gestapo is hell-bent on punishing America and Americans for the sins of others.
Americans recycle more and pollute less plastic than all of the other countries in the world combined. We are in the forefront of creating and using new plastics that are biodegradable. If you don't want to use a plastic straw, then don't use a plastic straw, and keep your nose out of my business. I don't tell you what car you can drive, so please don't tell me to stop using a plastic straw.
I have never understood why there are people who are apoplectic over the use of paper and paper products. The paper industry replants and reforests areas that they cut, and are better husbands of their resources than most industries. Paper is 100% recyclable and biodegradable. It can be shredded and used for mulch. It can be burned with minimal carbon pollution, and the ash is valuable for the minerals it contains.
There is no reason to curb the use of paper other than hysterics from people who are ignorant and agenda-driven. They are free to stop using paper in all of its forms in their lives, if saving trees is their goal, and the rest of us won't weep over it in the slightest. And if saving trees is the goal, they should give up the use of wood, as well. I guess that would leave them out of living anywhere but on a bare rock or in a cave. Or, maybe they can burrow like a gopher, just as long as they use no trees in any form.
In my opinion, the Greens contribute almost nothing to nearly every conversation. They seem to believe that wrecking our economy, stopping our use of fossil fuels, paper and plastics entirely, will curb "climate change." The changes they seek could cause at least 75% of our population to die from starvation, making us like the USSR in less than five years. But then, they do say the world will end in five years, anyway, if they don't force us to do those things, right?
Wait: Didn't they tell us in the 1990s that the world would end by 2010 if we didn't adopt certain policies? I guess they were right.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
