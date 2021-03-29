As we grieve the loss of life in Colorado and Georgia, the familiar refrains are coming from the usual sources. “Thoughts and prayers” is one such refrain, and “now is not the time to debate the gun issue” is another.
As many of us have known for too many years, thoughts and prayers are not enough. We also know the time for serious debate will never come for those who are intent on letting anyone, at any time, under any circumstances, own and possess a weapon of mass murder.
As recently as last week, we heard from a local columnist, and then from Republican legislators, that “Democrats are in favor of disarming law-abiding citizens,” That is absolutely not true. The only mention of “disarming” is referring to automatic weapons developed for military purposes and designed to kill people quickly and efficiently.
But frankly, it is a huge distraction from politicians who are in lockstep with the NRA and the gun lobby. They want the free flow of weapons to be unimpeded. They so often state everyone needs to be armed and we all are under such threat that many of us are fearful of anyone we don’t know: “They could be armed, so I must be armed, too!” That dangerous mindset has gotten advocates encouraging classroom teachers to be armed.
All of that “noise” is a purposeful distraction designed to get some folks so riled up they’ll show up at their state capitol, some armed with automatic weapons, to intimidate elected officials to not do what up to 90%-plus of the population wants done. A July 2019 poll by NPR found 89% of respondents supported background checks for all gun purchases at gun shows or other private sales. An overwhelming majority of Republicans (84%) and Democrats (96%) indicated their support, suggesting there is bipartisan consensus on the broad topic.
Two bills recently passed the House that have to do with background checks and waiting periods. If those bills had been law, the man who “allegedly” killed 10 people in Colorado would not have gotten that killing machine six days before the murder of 10 people who were either working at or shopping at a grocery store. He had been convicted of assault in 2018 and was known to have a quick temper. The “alleged” murderer in Atlanta bought the weapon used the same day as the murders. Eight people were killed, either working at a spa or receiving spa treatments. He, too, was known to be troubled.
We could have known. We should have known. I have to wonder why some gun advocates are so afraid of background checks. They cite the Second Amendment as giving them carte blanché to own and carry a gun, ignoring the “well-regulated militia” language and the generally accepted principle that “with rights come responsibilities.” How far does that amendment go, anyway? Can anyone buy a cannon or a rocket-propelled grenade? Of course not! Why not? Those are weapons, too, and some would argue that, “yes,” we should be able to get them if we want to.
Some would say driving a car is not protected by the Constitution, as is owning a gun. That may be so, but that does not mean there’s no comparison. Both require skill and knowledge to be safely used. Both have the potential for pleasure and harm. However, we don’t give a second thought to having a driver’s license or insurance. The same should apply to both.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
