COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Health care for all is socialism

Is "health care for all" socialism? Yes, "health care for all" is socialism.
Well, that was easy.
Socialism is defined is "a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism, and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done," according to Webster's New College Dictionary.
Health care for all is an effort by "liberals" and "socialists" like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to seize control over the health care system in this country. The intent is to drive all insurance companies out of the system and offer only government health care. What happens then is what has been happening with the Veterans Administration health care system, which is a half-step between what we offer now as the best health care system in the world, to what is available in places, like say, Cuba, for instance.
Do you want the government in control of all of your health care choices and services? What will happen then will be the difference between what a congressman gets in terms of health care, and what veterans are forced to endure and deal with through the VA. Have you been to a VA hospital lately? Do you know they are running with full staffs while only serving less than half of their normal capacities? Why? Because they are government-run and there is nothing short of making a stink that will move them.
And, the way they are moved is by retaliating against you for making trouble. Bureaucrats do not care about you except to control you. Once they have complete control over your health care, then they have complete control over you. How long do you think it will be before it is the VA system for everyone, with the government in control?
This will be the result: "Well, Mr. Smith. We see that you didn't attend the required training sessions and have not gotten the mandatory vaccines. I'm afraid that heart transplant you need will be delayed for a year. Oh? Did your doctor say you only have three months to live without the transplant? Well, that is too bad. I will bring it up with the committee and we should have an answer before then. Please remember that such things take time and there are no guarantees."
Do you think I am joking? Is this a conspiracy theory? Look around you. If you are willing to see the world as it is, you will see this is already beginning to happen. Ask any veteran or other person who is reliant on the government for health care. Also, please don't believe that by "giving" you health care, the government will be willing to actually provide it once the rationing of services begins.
And who do you think will pay for that? Take a look in the mirror.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.