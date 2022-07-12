COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Helping women and respecting their privacy

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has opened the door to many other possible "crimes" to be committed by women.
It is already happening, and Oklahoma is one of the states where "life at fertilization" leads to the potential for zealous prosecutors to charge women with crimes related to being pregnant. Even those who are pregnant because of rape or incest, have a dangerous pregnancy, or those who want to give birth but have a miscarriage, are at risk. There is an example of this happening already, right here in Oklahoma, that involves a poor, young Indigenous woman, Brittney Poolaw, a member of the Comanche tribe, who was arrested after going to the hospital, having a miscarriage, and admitting she had been using methamphetamine.
As a result, she was, at 19 years old, placed in jail and held there for months, since, as a poor person, she couldn't afford the $20,000 bail. She was then convicted, which carried a four-year prison term. Does that seem right, fair, or just to you? And if we can't prove that methamphetamine caused the miscarriage - which we cannot, since not all those who use the drug miscarry - how can we, as a society, charge one poor, young woman? And if proof of cause is not necessary to conviction, then are all women who are pregnant at risk? It would seem so. And since Oklahoma seems to prefer punishing women more than any other state in the union, a few statistics might let us know how full our prisons will be if we go down that path.
From www.HealthResearchFunding.org, we find that the overall risk of miscarriage is 17% to 22%. Since we don't know how many women are pregnant, I had to use birth statistics to estimate pregnancies, and the Oklahoma birth rate is 12.4 per 1,000, with a population of four million. Using those numbers, we can project that there are 49,600 births per year. If 17% are at risk of miscarriage, that is 8,432 miscarriages. They project that up to 1% of pregnancies result in a "missed miscarriage" so women don't even know they are pregnant.
If a woman is "careless" and slips and falls and then miscarries, is she guilty? If a woman cannot afford prenatal care and vitamins and miscarries, is she guilty? And what of older women who get pregnant? Their risk of miscarriage is much greater.Again, according to HRF, "The risk of miscarriage increases 12% after age 30. It increases to as much as 39% after age 35 and doubles after age 40 - about 78%."
This is a slippery slope. Now that we know Roe v. Wade has been overturned and the clock turned back 50 years, women are even more at risk, and the aggressive/zealous prosecutor will have the authority, if not the obligation, to prosecute women for a miscarriage. Oklahoma's prisons will be more full of women who miscarried. If those women already have children, as many women who miscarry do, what happens to their children? Foster care?
Is this alarmist? I don't see how, since some politicians have started talking about what's next in the control of women and their own personal decisions. And we may start "rewarding" other citizens for turning in those who may suffer a miscarriage, especially if they used drugs. A 2019 study in JAMA found that from 2000 to 2015 the number of states enacting laws that criminalize drug use while pregnant more than doubled from 12 to 25. What's next? Criminalizing being pregnant over 40?
Is this what we want to do? I know I don't. I'd rather we help women and children and respect their privacy. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
