COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Homelessness needs a grassroots solution

In January 1964 at his State of the Union speech, President Lyndon Johnson declared an "unconditional war on poverty in America." Since that time, many efforts have been made to tackle the issue. Lately, ideas have been floated about a guaranteed income, or "universal basic income," to address such issues as poverty and homelessness. But would a guaranteed income be a good way to address homelessness in particular?
In regard to the war on poverty, data from the U.S. Census Bureau looked at the poverty rate over a period of 50 years, 1959 to 2009. The data showed in 1959, the poverty rate in America was around 23%, and steadily declined to about 17% at the time LBJ's "Great Society" programs began to take effect in 1965. Three years later, the poverty rate had fallen to about 12%, generally consistent with its rate of decline before the war on poverty began. And then, the poverty rate began to level off, hovering between 11% and 15% for the remainder of the time period. In 2019, the Census Bureau estimated the national poverty rate was 13.4%, only a few percentage points lower than it was in 1965.
In 2014, several outlets took a look back on 50 years of the "war on poverty," and most did not seem satisfied with the outcome. Some looked into the money spent on these "government-funded" social programs - remember that "government-funded" actually means taxpayer-funded - and came up with estimates ranging from $16 trillion to $22 trillion, adjusted for inflation. Now some are calling for more government action on the issue of poverty, even proposing a guaranteed income to combat homelessness. But all too often, there are underlying issues among the homeless that factor into their situations, and a guaranteed income doesn't necessarily guarantee results.
A 2017 article by the National Coalition for the Homeless referenced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2013 Homelessness Assessment Report, which estimated that approximately 257,000 homeless people have a severe mental illness or chronic substance addiction issue. The same report for the year 2020 found that 8% of homeless individuals were veterans. It's fair to assume some of those veterans may be struggling with issues such as post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury. A guaranteed income would do nothing to address these underlying issues.
In regard to those who suffer from substance addictions - how would we ensure the money they receive would go toward housing? It would seem that yet another government entity would need to be created to provide oversight and make sure the money was spent wisely so these individuals did not remain homeless. And how many people would it take to perform such a task, and at what cost?
Not all homeless people are addicted or suffer from mental illness, but this top-down, one-size-fits-all approach of a guaranteed income to solve homelessness is too simplistic. And piling more money on the problem isn't likely to provide a solution.
As the war on poverty has shown, complex issues such as these are rarely solved from the top down. Homelessness needs to be addressed at the local level, with grassroots organizations stepping up to help individuals by addressing their specific needs and helping them overcome their struggles and be successful. We should encourage a ground-up approach, with cities and states partnering with counselors and charitable organizations, and find out what is most effective in helping the homeless population.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
