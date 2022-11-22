COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Honoring treaties can show trustworthiness

One could be forgiven for thinking this is not a controversial topic. After all, a treaty is more than a "gentleman's agreement."
As defined by Merriam-Webster, a treaty is "a contract in writing between two or more political authorities (such as states or sovereigns) formally signed by representatives duly authorized and usually ratified by the lawmaking authority of the state."
That last part is key, as we've seen the consequences of any state - including the United States - moving forward with a contract that has not been ratified by the "lawmaking authority of the state." Specifically, the most recent evidence of that weakness is the nuclear "deal" negotiated by the Obama Administration with Iran and five other sovereign partners: the UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany.
It was clear at the time that there was insufficient support in the U.S. Senate to get the agreement ratified, even though all the signatories agreed, but they proceeded, anyway, hoping future administrations would abide by the terms. We know now the agreement was not abided by the next administration and the U.S. withdrew from the agreement. If it had been ratified by the U.S. Senate, then we, and they, would have been bound by the obligations.
We also know any agreement promulgated by people has that basic flaw if the people involved are not trustworthy. I would not consider the Iranian leadership to be particularly so, but if the U.S. ratifies a treaty, then, yes, that would be trustworthy. Or would it? Has the U.S. proved itself to be a reliable partner in dealing with sovereign nations?
So, what does that have to do with the citizens of Tahlequah and surrounding towns? Frankly, in the case of the Cherokee Nation, a sovereign nation, and other indigenous people, the U.S. has not kept its obligations. Despite the controversies that have surrounded the treaty of New Echota and how it was signed and by whom, it was ratified by the U.S. Senate and so has the imprimatur of the government of the United States. That treaty was signed in 1835 and established the ceding of lands in the East and the establishment of the sovereign CN in Indian Territory. It was amended and passed the U.S. Senate in 1836. If you've never read it, here's a link: https://cherokeeregistry.com/treaty-of-new-echota-1835/.
A portion of that treaty in Article 7 states, "...and with a view to illustrate the liberal and enlarged policy of the Government of the United States towards the Indians in their removal beyond the territorial limits of the States, it is stipulated that they shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same."
Yet Congress has never, in 136 years, made such a provision. Recently, we've seen controversy about the status of the CN reservation, even after the finding by the Supreme Court that Congress has never acted to "disestablish" the reservations. Some political leaders, even members of the CN, don't like that ruling and have railed against it. The Indian Child Welfare Act was not part of a treaty, but it has been law for over 40 years and it is now being challenged.
We know the recent history of SCOTUS regarding established law, so I won't be surprised if it, too, gets reversed. One thing stands clear: The U.S. government committed to a delegate from CN to the House of Representatives. To be a trustworthy partner and to honor that stipulation, that should be done now - 136 years later.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
