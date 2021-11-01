COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: How much is human life worth?

James Baldwin famously said, "not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced." It is also widely known and accepted that each person and living thing on this earth both flora and fauna, depends on air to breathe and water to drink. Failing to do either one for even a short period of time leads to death.
Recognizing this, we've implemented and supported the Clean Air Act (1970) and Clean Water Act (1972) for decades, and with good results. Those acts were implemented nearly a half century ago, and yet we are still faced with challenges to this day. Leadership back then was united in addressing the problems faced.
In fact, the president at the time who was a leading voice in passage of these acts was Richard M. Nixon, a staunch Republican. He did recognized that he had different political beliefs from those that he worked with, but he was also recognized common ground where it was shared. Among that is the need for clean air and clean water.
Currently, politicians are making decisions that could determine an even greater threat to human survival, and our current leadership is failing us. That failure, if not corrected soon, will cause irreparable harm to our grand and wonderful mother earth. We got a glimpse of this in a guest editorial last week by Ed Brocksmith who outlined the dangers associated with our current water supply and the phosphorous that is pouring into our creeks, rivers and lakes.
"Oklahoma authorities are not enforcing the phosphorus limit, which was overwhelmingly supported by hundreds of Oklahomans concerned about the future of the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. But the Illinois River and its tributaries also fail to meet clean water standards established by Oklahoma and reported regularly to the U.S. EPA. These standards, called Beneficial Uses, protect the water we drink and use for recreation. Those standards also are designed to protect the beauty of the Illinois River - the aesthetics," he said.
So, we are presently losing a lot and stand to lose much more.
That brings us to the point of cost. How many of us have heard of parents and/or loved ones mortgaging their house to pay hospital bills to save the life of their child? I know I have. I have heard of some that have gone bankrupt, and others that have established Go Fund Me pages. If it means the life of just one child, we'll go to great lengths to save that life! In those cases, cost becomes irrelevant or at least a secondary concern.
I would suggest that just the opposite is happening in some cases right in our backyard. Large poultry operations are fighting the enforcement of regulations to clean our water and air. Why? Profit! It is money over health for our children and certainly future generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The same is true for extraction companies that sell coal, oil, and natural gas. While we may all depend on those products for many things, we also want our kids and all of us to be safe and have a healthy environment with clean air and water.
There are definite steps that can be taken to reduce harm and help keep our air and water, including groundwater and aquifers, clean. But they take effort and cost money which the companies are fighting. Joe Manchin is leading that effort in the U.S. Senate today. Are we willing to face that reality? I hope so, otherwise nothing will change, and we need some serious change, soon, maybe yesterday.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
