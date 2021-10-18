COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Hurdles to insurance portability make it impractical

Portability of health insurance is an idea that sounds great in theory, but in practice is easier said than done. It refers to an employee's option to retain certain benefits when switching employers.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act provides rights and protections for participants and beneficiaries in group health plans that prohibit discrimination against employees and dependents, based on their health status and allow a special opportunity to enroll in a new plan to individuals in certain circumstances.
The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act gives workers and their families who lose their health benefits the right to choose to continue group health benefits provided by their group health plan for limited periods under certain circumstances such as voluntary or involuntary job loss.
Portability can be refined to its simplest sense, meaning consumers can stick with their same insurers, benefits and coverage limits, even if their location and employment changes. Portability can be seen as a means for consumers to have access to a variety of health plans. If retaining your same health plan is your objective, accomplishing that would not be easy. The health care system is not designed that way.
Job-based plans are the primary source of coverage for millions of Americans, and only a handful of those offer national networks of doctors and hospitals. Most plans available to people who buy their own insurance are from individual or small group markets limited to location. Policyholders who move to different locations typically must change carriers. Insurers are known to pull out of markets, leaving their insured to find new plans.
Common reasons that lead to health insurance portability include: poor service quality, late reimbursements, slow and inconvenient claim settlement, hikes in premiums, lack of transparency, inadequate coverage for specific health issues, and better deals and more economic offerings from another health insurance provider.
There are pros of health insurance portability. A customization option comes with portability through which you can easily modify the policy, as per your requirements and lifestyle. The existing amount will be clubbed with no claim bonus to calculate a new sum insured. All benefits of your existing plan will remain in force, even after you opt for portability. Because of the high competition, insurance companies provide existing benefits at lower premiums.
There are also cons to insurance portability. You can opt for portability only when the renewal date is approaching. You can choose only similar kinds of products. Usually, additional benefits can result in higher premiums. If you want to move from group plans to individual plans, you might have to lose some advantages that you enjoy with your existing plan. From the insured's point of view, it’s Important to have a broad selection. Less costly plans would most likely be more restrictive and exclude some services such as prescription drugs.
Experts believe that minus benefit rules, plans could end up in a “race to the bottom.” Insurers would offer wide benefits and risk attracting the sickest consumers. If insurers make it affordable by removing benefits, the consumers are at financial risk should something happen to them. As attractive as Health Insurance Portability is, there are many challenges and factors to consider for it to be practical in real world application.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
