COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Improvement is not always censorship

Some years ago in 1971 a song was released by a musician, Graham Nash, with lyrics that included this line "Let a man live his own life, rules and regulations, who needs them? Open up the door."
It was one of a several protest songs that were popular at the time and many of us, being young and rebellious, sang that line with gusto. During the intervening years I have come to appreciate that rules and regulations are needed to sustain a civil society. I have also seen where regulations were overdone and impeded, in my opinion, the property rights of some people in some jurisdictions. My point is that regulations can go too far, so care must be taken, and enough flexibility built in to account for changing conditions.
For instance, Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act reads, "Section 230 is a section of Title 47 of the United States Code that was enacted as part of the United States Communications Decency Act and generally provides immunity for website platforms with respect to third-party content."
That section was passed in the early days of the internet in 1996, and most of us who were around at that time were excited, and tellingly, naive. We saw the internet as an advancement in human communication that would break barriers and enable the free flow of thoughts and ideas, and the U.S. Congress agreed. We were all hopeful with the full expectation that people would act judiciously and respect the platform, but just in case someone got upset, they wanted to protect the "website platforms" from any liability for what was placed on that platform.
That was over a quarter of a century ago and no one foresaw the development of the various platforms we now have. Facebook was launched on Feb. 4, 2004, but it wasn't until 2006 - a decade after the Section 230 was passed - that Facebook was opened to anyone over the age of 13 who had an active email account. Now they have close to 3 billion users worldwide and Section 230 ensures they are not held accountable for third-party content; and it is all third-party content.
Other sites with such protection, actually all of them, but some of the top ones after Facebook are YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and more. All of these platforms use third-party content, so they are protected from being held responsible. Just this week Twitter was the recipient of an epic "tweet storm" from none other than the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev; yes, the former president of Russia has free and unfettered access to the U.S. social media platform, and he made all kinds of wild predictions.
Tom Nichols of "The Atlantic" had this observation, "I don't care that Dmitry Medvedev sounds like a guy in a musty Soviet beer joint railing about the United States. I care that a senior Kremlin official--a man who was once at the top of the Russian nuclear chain of command - is tweeting out vile nonsense and people are merely shrugging, like it's just another day in our weird century. I care that one of the richest men in the world, an industrialist who controls a large swath of the public square [Musk], responded to these unhinged tweets like a goofy teenager."
Add to that situation the hate speech, misogyny, misinformation, and outright lies and conspiracies and would suggest it is time to alter Section 230. The billionaires who own these platforms are making money off of this with algorithms intended to get "clicks" and have no accountability. Surely there is room for some reasonable regulations that would improve that situation.
Eliminating lies, misinformation and language fomenting violence is not censoring. It is improving.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
