COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Inflation a result of pandemic, and prices will stabilize

When we go to the gas pump and it’s gone up 10 cents overnight, it is frustrating and annoying. When we go to the grocery store and beef has gone up 50 cents or more per pound overnight, it is downright maddening. While it affects us all, it affects some more than others.
Those on a limited or a fixed income are impacted more, and they know what to do: the same thing all of us did who were in that boat when we were young, had limited income and a growing family. We altered our buying habits. We shopped for bargains, and we made do with beans and potatoes or hamburger helper and knew how to do without.
Remember those days? I do, and I don’t regret them. People are not helpless or fragile in responding to changing circumstances. Besides, the current inflation we’re seeing is very dependent on what we're shopping for. For example, as we approach Thanksgiving, I noticed last Wednesday the price of turkey had dropped, or “rolled back,” from $1.48 per pound to 98 cents per pound, a 50 -cent drop. Shopping carefully can, and does, make a big difference. The traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner is not set in stone. I remember one year when I was growing up, my mom made lasagna, heavy on the pasta! When gas went up to 25 cents a gallon from 19 cents, we drove less.
On the other hand, if you’re shopping for a TV, imagine a 75-inch “smart” TV for less than $800. Those were over $2,000 just a couple of years ago. Drop it down to 60 inches, and it drops to under $600. And the shelves are full!
I don’t know about supply chain bottlenecks, but unless you’re shopping for a computer or something that requires a “chip,” like a new car, you should be able to find plenty to choose from. From the looks of the carts coming out of the stores that are piled high with goods, spending – despite some inflation – is not going down. In fact, the New York Times reports, “Retail sales set a record in October, before adjusting for inflation, as shoppers splurged on electronics and home improvement projects.”
Major retailers like Walmart are posting strong profits. "Our global e-commerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year," said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO. "We grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to our marketplace, rapidly grew advertising businesses around the world, and we're finding innovative ways to commercialize our data and build technology." And Wall Street forecasters are predicting a holiday season that looks “less like pandemic-constrained 2020 than like 2019, when a strong labor market powered robust sales.”
Further, in a fairly dismal report from the CNBC, they reported: “The data comes as policymakers such as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell [Trump appointee] and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen maintain the current price pressures are temporary and related to COVID pandemic-specific issues. While they have conceded that inflation has been more persistent than they expected, they see conditions returning to normal over the next year or so.”
Their assertion of light at the end of the tunnel is small comfort to those who have to make adjustments to keep their houses warm this winter. There is still a lot we don’t know about the economy, but keep your eyes on corporate profits. If they stay way up, we’ll know that at least part of the inflation picture is due to lack of competition.
So, while many are feeling glum about inflation, the view is much better if you step back and look at the big picture. Let’s enter this season with hope and optimism and be grateful for what we have. Happy Thanksgiving!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
