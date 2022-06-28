COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Inflation an issue of supply and demand

Inflation - often described as too much money chasing too few goods - is having an effect on all of us these days. Whether at the store or at the pump, the price of nearly everything has increased.
It may seem like suddenly the big businesses and oil companies all decided to stick it to us, but it's no secret that big corporations like to make big bucks, and it's nothing new, either. So are large corporations really to blame for the increased costs we are seeing today?
If large corporations are greedy, and only raise their prices to make more money, one must question why they didn't do it sooner. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, when questioned on the claim that corporate greed was driving inflation, seemed to dismiss the idea at a recent event hosted by the New York Times, saying, "I see demand and supply is largely driving inflation."
Corporations certainly aren't perfect, they are indeed profit-driven, but it's much more likely that the prices of their products are the symptom of a larger issue.
Many have directly attributed inflation to the war between Russia and Ukraine. No doubt you've heard the phrase "Putin's price hike," and while the war may have played a role in recent months in regard to the supply of some raw materials, rumblings of inflation began long before the war in Ukraine started. In fact, by January of this year, consumer prices had risen 7.5% over the year before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate hitting a 40-year high.
The economy has been through a lot the past few years, thanks in no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Industries were disrupted as we entered lockdown soon after the virus came to our shores. Then the federal government passed a series of bills, which injected trillions of dollars into the economy. The national debt topped $30 trillion by February of this year, up $7 trillion from the end of 2019, according to CNN. That's a massive amount of money in the span of just over two years.
In November 2021, Steven Rattner, Obama's "Car Czar" during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, criticized the Biden administration, writing in the New York Times that he and others were "worried that shoveling an unprecedented amount of spending into an economy already on the road to recovery would mean too much money chasing too few goods."
He then went on to say: "The original sin was the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, passed in March. The bill - almost completely unfunded - sought to counter the effects of the COVID pandemic by focusing on demand-side stimulus rather than on investment. That has contributed materially to today's inflation levels."
Of course, the Trump administration wasn't shy about spending money during the pandemic, either, but Rattner seems to make the claim that the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus package that broke the camel's back, so to speak.
COVID-19 may have got the ball rolling, but the pandemic itself didn't create the inflation we're experiencing - the government's response did. The trillions of dollars in stimulus, paired with an industrial sector that couldn't meet demand, and a supply chain stretched thin by events half a world away, account for the inflation we are now witnessing. It is our leaders - frankly, on both sides of the aisle - who have brought us to this point, and now we're paying the price.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.