COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Insurance portablity would require single-payer system

Insurance portability – take it wherever you go – seems like a simple matter, and the idea of portability seems simple, too. Yes, it should be portable. However, we have complicated it significantly by tying it to employment.
Most Americans are satisfied with their health insurance, and most of us receive our insurance through a “fringe benefit” of employment. There’s no particularly good reason or that to be the case. It only happened because it was a way to get around “wage and price controls” during World War II, which led to a tight labor market.
Various industries found they could offer incentives for employment that got around the controls, and one of those was health insurance. That practice persists to this day, even though there are no wage and price controls to contend with. In fact, in 1945, President Harry S. Truman proposed a revision of the status quo that included very progressive ideas: address the lack of trained health care professionals; grow public health services; increase funding to medical research and education; lower the cost of individual medical care; and bring attention to the loss of income when severe illness takes hold.
This plan had all citizens paying a tax/fee – instead of a “premium” – and it covered 85-90 percent of citizens and was not tied to employment. The usual suspects opposed the idea and labeled it “socialism” or “communism” – the same tired labels used today to scare people away from a plan and keep the money flowing to the wealthy and powerful. It left a privatized system that has the capitalist goal of making a profit and left insurance tied to employment, so if you lost your job or wanted to go into business for yourself, you also lost your insurance. Portability was not an option.
That did make some sense when companies paid 100 percent of premiums, but that is rarely the case today. So, employees who pay a large percent of premiums – plus copay, deductibles, and prescription costs – get nothing for their investment unless they use it – get sick or injured. If they leave their employment, they lose that investment. No wonder young people don’t see insurance as a benefit. When you’re young and healthy and believe yourself to be invincible, insurance is an unneeded expense – that is, until it is needed.
Does it surprise you to learn the younger you are, the more “satisfied” you are with your insurance? “At 48 percent, the number of people dissatisfied with their policies is too large to be ignored by insurers. The higher the age group, the larger the number of dissatisfied people. This is troubling because older people are likely to use their health policies more frequently.” Right: If you are older, you are more likely to use the insurance and be dissatisfied. If you’re employed and want to change your insurance, good luck!
Worse, if you’re 55 and lose your job, through no fault of your own, you are on your own when it comes to insurance. COBRA was supposed to address that, but it is very expensive, and you pay it all. The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) did make some progress to help with that, but it is not the same as your former insurance plan. Plus, the annual “negotiations” for insurance coverage by small businesses is a nightmare. If we had single-payer insurance – Medicare for all – we’d have portability and thus, security. Let’s get behind that!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
