We see it all the time. Fellow citizens and even I sometimes do it: ignore the law. Mostly it is visible infractions having to do with traffic. Otherwise, we mostly hear about ignoring laws on the news, usually reporting on a crime when a police officer and then a judge and/or jury decides if someone has committed a crime.
I have yet to hear a successful defense for committing a crime that consisted of the defendant asserting it had a legitimate reason to ignore the law. There are mitigating circumstances when people defend themselves or their home or family. But being broke does not excuse bank robbery. Being angry or insulted does not excuse assault and/or battery. Being late for work does not excuse speeding. If you get caught doing any of those things, you face consequences – at least, most folks do.
Some want to whine about it and say they are above the law – including the U.S. Constitution – because they are a “sovereign citizen.” Such is the case for one of the would-be insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who allegedly threatened to kill elected officials. The “sovereign citizen movement” is defined this way: a loose grouping of primarily American litigants, commentators, tax protesters, and financial-scheme promoters, who see themselves as answerable only to their particular interpretations of the common law and are not subject to any government statutes or proceedings. In the U.S., they do not recognize U.S. currency and maintain they are "free of any legal constraints." They reject most forms of taxation as illegitimate.
The person noted above is still pursuing the case and most recently she claimed, “I do not stand under the law. ... Under Genesis 1, God gave man dominion over the law.” Her fate will likely result as the other two, who are now serving time in federal prisons, as the courts did not find their arguments to be legitimate or compelling.
Likewise, the U.S. Constitution, as the “law of the land,” has been ignored. But is it legitimate? The Constitution does not address criminality in general. It only specifies one crime: treason. The Constitution has seven articles that enumerate the powers of the legislative branch: 1. the executive branch; 2. the Supreme Court and lower courts; 3. states honoring other states laws; 4. how to amend the Constitution; 5. establishing the “supremacy” of the Constitution and treaties, or law of the land; 6. the means for ratifying the Constitution. There are also the first 10 amendments, known as the “Bill of Rights,” none of which indicate a mechanism for ignoring the Constitution.
In spite of the seemingly clear language in the Constitution that outlines the duties, responsibilities, and mechanisms to change the rules if a majority doesn’t like them, there are still glaring examples of times when the document is ignored and a ruckus is not raised, nor charges filed. A good example is declaring war. Only Congress can do that, but we’ve seen repeated uses of our military as ordered by multiple “commanders in chief” who circumvented the requirement by calling an emergency or naming the action a “conflict,” rather than of war. Then there is the issue of the gold/silver standard, again ignored or circumvented. Legitimate? No.
Adherence to the law is required to be legitimate. Don’t like it? Change the law through recognized channels. Insurrection is not the answer.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
