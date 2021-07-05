"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof" (Clause 1, Amendment 1 to the Constitution of the United States of America).
Critics say this restriction only applies to Congress, and that the president, governors and mayors, city councils, county commissioners and health officials are not restricted in the same way. Of course, that is complete nonsense. The Constitution and the Amendments to the Constitution are the law of the land, and apply equally to the megalomaniacs and other petty would-be dictators, despots and tyrants around the country.
Not a single person in this country has the authority to suspend religious freedom. However, that didn't stop some in the least from committing acts of subversion and outright hypocrisy in their pursuits of power and control over others. Just as it is the right to own and bear arms, and which is equally being overruled by small people with a taste for power, the right to practice your religion was severely curtailed during the pandemic, and is even now being restricted in some localities.
However, there are remedies to this insanity. Remedy one is to vote despots out of office, then charge them civilly and criminally for their illegal acts while in office. Laws were broken, civil rights were violated, and authority was abused, and those who did these things should be forced to bear the full weight and consequences of their arrogance and stupidity. Starting with the governors of some states, continuing on to the mayors of major cities - and the list goes on. This is the remedy provided in the law for those who are entrusted with authority and who abuse it to better themselves and their friends.
Remedy two is for citizens to sue to stop leaders who have become power-mad, and to again provide a legal basis to tell such despots to take a hike. The problem with going to court is that the despot will likely be out of power by the time the matter is finally settled in front of the Supreme Court. However, the benefit is that the next time such a problem arises, the Supreme Court will likely have already found it to be unconstitutional. This gives citizens the power and ability to immediately charge and remove miscreants the next time it occurs. It's not a perfect solution, but one that is viable and has long-term consequences.
Remedy three is more radical, but in some localities, it might be the only solution to a tyrant wielding power. It is the "Central American Solution" to dictators that is tried and tested over the decades. That is to boot out the tyrants.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
