I have wondered for a long time why more of the normal drone work done by so many people in towering skyscrapers couldn't be just as well done from a home office.
Why people were being forced to choose between having children, and having a good job, making good money. Why people are forced to turn their young children over to "professionals" who are nothing of the kind, at exorbitant costs, so they can go into a city to work at a job that could just as easily be done from home. Why doing a job online on the internet wasn't an answer to those and a host of other social problems being caused by or exacerbated by the commuter economy so many have been forced to adopt to survive.
Perhaps the problem has been that connections online were chancy at best, and that business secrets and deliberations were not secured from rivals and competitors. But now that nearly everyone has secure, high-speed internet of one kind or another, it is possible to do a vast majority of worker-drone jobs from home.
Many things are not done better over the internet than they are done in-person. Schooling is much more difficult to do online, as are physical and mental evaluations. Interviews and personal interactions are much more difficult to accomplish online, but the exchange of most information is greatly enhanced by internet connection. The problem with doing things online is the information is subject to being intercepted and recorded, then deciphered so trade secrets and information is revealed. Interactions between decision-makers can be intercepted and used for political purposes. Work product is difficult to secure, especially since much of the work is being done through and saved-to "clouds." Even conversations can be intercepted and used for nefarious purposes, while doing things in-person only expose the participants to each other.
However, things are changing in terms of online working, and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some of those changes. People still had work to do and jobs that need to be done, but were not able to come into the towers of steel and concrete we have created to emulate bees in their hive. The internet was there, as were basic services, and people suddenly demanded that secure, reliable interactions be made possible online, and companies at the forefront of this change have complied.
New and much more reliable networking platforms have been formed and solidified, which can take multiple inputs from widely-varied locations and function reliably. These networks aren't where they will be in another year or two, but as has happened throughout our history, when society has demanded a solution to a problem, people have come forward to solve that problem. And then, people will continue to come forward to make the solution work ever better, or to put forward new solutions.
That is one of the things that makes this country so wonderful. All are free to use their brains to create something, plus the ability to market and benefit from that creation. I never worry a great deal about impending disasters that the nervous-nellies of the world predict, running around with their hair on fire and screaming at the top of their lungs. Whenever we are faced with a serious need, we always find a solution that is manageable for most people. That is who we are as Americans and always have been, and is the most persuasive reason for why this country needs to exist.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
