It's hard to imagine how big Africa really is. The continent has a land mass larger than India, China, Europe, and the U.S. combined. Africa has a population of 1,342,402,391, as of today; that's 16.72 percent of the total world population.
Like the U.S., Africa has many faces. The face most Americans are familiar with is the one portrayed by charity organizations: poor villagers barely subsisting in grass huts with very little food and no clean drinking water. The second Africa we know by watching wildlife shows on National Geographic. Those are true parts of Africa, just as true as the tents and cardboard dwellings of Los Angeles' homeless, and the majestic scenery at Yellowstone National Park. But Africa has another side – one we never hear about here in America.
Our largest city, New York City, has 8.399 million people. Four African cities outnumber it. Lagos in Nigeria has 21,320,000 people. To put it in perspective, Dallas has 1,345,000 residents; Africa has 34 cities larger than Dallas. Americans tend to think all bankers, lawyers, and real estate moguls are white men; perhaps most of them are in America, but in Africa, they are Black. Go to an African city and you will see Black people running the banks and courts, skyscrapers and office buildings that rival European cities, and lots of poor people. Approximately 40 percent of all Africans live in poverty. The U.S. averages about 12 percent poverty.
But Africa's poverty rate is changing. Private investors have discovered Africa, and are realizing the country is an investment gold mine. Africa has a third of Earth's mineral resources, 10 percent of the oil reserves, and nearly 70 percent of the global diamond trade. Total investment in new African cities is almost $115 billion. Over 75 percent of new cities across Africa are privately funded; Africa, not China, is the new frontier for investors.
Private investors realize there are drastic challenges facing African cities: poor infrastructure, overcrowding, and pollution. But the present collective GDP of Africa is $2.6 trillion, with $1.4 trillion in consumer spending, and the continent enjoys an average economic growth of 5 percent per year. Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Cameroon are quickly transitioning from agricultural economies to manufacturing and technological industries. They have the land, cheap labor, and investors. The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is second only to Bollywood in India.
Discuss the African oil industry with company executives, and the subject of corruption always comes up. Bribes and corruption have traditionally been normal business. Oil companies that are unwilling to pay cash under the table quickly find out they have been excluded from doing any business in these places. But many African leaders and their constituents have figured out that “business as usual” is the road to poverty for their countries. Instead of lining their pockets and further driving their people into poverty and despair, honest African men and women are standing up to corrupt regimes and turning Africa into a new land of opportunity.
But Africa has a long way to go before it can become a world-class economy. It all comes down to jobs for young people. They need investment capital for the sake of investment – not investments with political strings, such as those offered by China and Russia – and real investors need to know their money will be put to good use rather than lining the pockets of corrupt dictators. Investors need to know they will get a good return on their investments. Otherwise, why bother?
