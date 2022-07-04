COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Is abortion really a constitutional right?

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruling was announced in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a statement and declared that the Court had taken away a "constitutional right." Later, President Biden came out and said the same.
Media personalities and celebrities echoed that sentiment, many of them disparaging certain justices by asserting they had made their decision based purely on political or religious beliefs. But was abortion ever truly a "constitutional" right?
Abortion is certainly not an enumerated right in the Constitution, such as the right to "freedom of speech," or "the right of the people to keep and bear arms." We are then only left with the possibility that abortion is an unenumerated right.
Some abortion advocates cite the Fourth and Ninth Amendments, claiming that abortion is protected within a right to privacy. However, the word "privacy" isn't explicitly stated, either. Even assuming that a right to privacy is implied, the full context of the Fourth Amendment shows us such a right would not be absolute, and therefore privacy is not at all times guaranteed. And even though the Court may recognize an unenumerated right to privacy, the federal government does not prohibit the states from regulating some matters of privacy, such as outlawing the possession of certain drugs, or instating age of consent laws.
Other constitutional arguments for abortion reference the Fourteenth Amendment, citing the equal protection clause or the due process clause. But we must consider the context in which the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified. Passed in the wake of the Civil War, the Fourteenth Amendment sought to provide equal protection and due process to African Americans and former slaves.
The idea that these amendments were intended to enshrine a constitutional right to abortion seems highly suspect at best, and we also find a word in the Fourteenth Amendment that may be more closely related to the issue of abortion: "life."
Justice Blackmun, author of the majority opinion in the case of Roe v. Wade, stated in the ruling that, "We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins. When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man's knowledge, is not in a position to speculate as to the answer."
Science and medicine in the early history of the United States certainly wasn't what it is today, and has advanced a great deal even since Roe. We now know a baby's heart begins to beat around five weeks into the pregnancy, and that the baby can feel pain as early as 15 weeks. Are we to infer then, based on science, that an unborn human with a heartbeat and the capability to feel pain, can't possibly be considered life? And stopping that heartbeat is irrefutably a constitutional right? Are we to assume, based on the equal protection clause and an unenumerated right to privacy, which is not absolute, that the act of abortion is unquestionably a constitutional right, and the federal government has the power to force all 50 states to permit the practice?
This is far from the end of abortion in America. In the Dobbs case, the majority found the federal government had no power to legalize abortion at the national level - but no power to prohibit it, either. The issue therefore falls to the states, according to the Tenth Amendment.
So let's have a discussion about what life is, because there are millions who will never get the chance.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.