COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Is inflation driven by corporate profits?

There is no doubt that inflation is on everyone's mind.
I overheard a conversation last week between two people in a local store discussing how much things have gone up, and one said to the other, "It is ridiculous!"
We know the increased costs keep getting passed on and there's only so much we can reduce or stop doing. It was around the last time we had an inflationary surge, but as a country we were not so divided as we are today. Then President Ford came up with a catchy "Whip Inflation Now!" button for us to wear, and while we didn't like it, no one did - there was not the finger pointing and anger and hate toward others.
What is different now? Two things make a big difference: social media, and media outlets that have a political agenda and a huge platform. Add to that the megaphones of the "billionaire class" who are benefitting from the price hikes, and we have a perfect stew of misinformation and upset people.
There are some who are convinced that one person - Biden! - is the cause of all this distress, that some policies and actions have caused the perfect storm of rising food and fuel costs. The facts tell a different story. It takes a deeper dive into all the factors involved to comprehend the mess we're in. The fact is, corporate profits are up - way up. And, frankly, the decision to infuse $1.9 trillion into the economy to help families recover from the pandemic, while demand was up as people emerged for pandemic related isolation, has led to increased demand - unequal supply and demand.
But while most people are struggling to get by, we see this from the Maine Center for Economic Policy, from June 21: "Higher costs are the result of corporate consolidation and businesses using their control over the market to set inflated prices. Those corporations are raking in record profits while Mainers (and all people around the world!) are paying higher prices for everyday items like meat, milk, bread, fuel and electricity."
Further, CEOs of those corporations are making out like bandits.A nd it is all legal. The work done by President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, to enforce anti-trust laws back in 1902 at the end of the "Gilded Age," when income disparity became so apparent, was essentially abandoned in the 1980s under Ronald Reagan, another Republican.
Not only are they making record profits, they are asking for welfare payments. For example, Intel, the chip maker, had a profit of $79 billion last year and their CEO made $179 million. Then, because of the chip shortage, they asked the government for a handout to "ramp up production." And Congress is prepared to hand the industry $52 billion of your dollars on top of their profit. And yet, when the government was asked to help with infant formula, our Oklahoma legislators all voted no, saying, "You can't throw money at a problem."
I'll withhold judgment until I see how they vote on the corporate welfare bill. I expect a different tune. Then there's gas, so I'll close with this from PolitiFact: "Gas prices had steadily been on the rise since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Much of that has been due to slow economic recovery following profoundly disruptive pandemic-era supply and demand changes. But gas prices quickly shot up when war broke out between the countries on Feb. 24. Global crude oil prices jumped to more than $100 a barrel, hitting their highest levels since 2008."
So, Biden didn't cause inflation any more than Trump caused the pandemic. Maybe we can solve this together - maybe if we can work together to find solutions instead of finger pointing. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
