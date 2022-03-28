COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Is it coincidence that COVID affects the elderly?

Think about this for a minute. There's a crazy group of conspiracy theorists out there who believe there's a group of people in power throughout the world who would like to reduce the population to around 500 million to 800 million.
It's no secret that for years, governments across the planet have been trying to control your health by controlling your health care. There's been a huge push in America to do it, and it's all failed miserably. When that can't be controlled, health care rates continue to skyrocket. We're currently watching an attempt to take over everything in our lives through health care.
Why? It's impossible to stop the aging process for millions of Americans. It's estimated that within the next 10 years, the population of aging adults will grow by 30 million, and the federal government's spending will rise to almost $3 trillion, or half of its total budget, as half of all Americans over 65 have a high level of need for personal care services.
Now, if you're a "crazy conspiracy theorist" like myself, you can very well see a world with a population problem. Government leaders tasked with their health care and burdened with the ever-rising costs of medical services mainly associated with those 65 and over. How lucky was it for them on or around Dec. 31, 2019, the winds began to blow from the east, or better yet, as Trump would say, "Chiii Nah," carrying the solution to all the world's aging population problems.
SARS-CoV-2, aka COVID-19, aka coronavirus, began spreading across the world like wildfire. Unless you've been under a rock the past couple of years, you've been in some way, shape or form affected by this virus.
It's an absolute mystery to me how no other age group in our population has been hit harder or affected more by COVID-19 than those among us in the 65-and-over category and those with underlying health problems. That's the very people who are the biggest drain on the system. Weird, huh?
A brief summary from the Center for Disease Control website shows a huge spike in the number of deaths from those in the 40- to 49-year-old age range to those in the 50- to 64-year-old age range, and another large spike for those aged - wait for it - 65 and above. I'm going to reference the CDC once again, because I think it's important for those of you who do think I'm crazy to be aware that while you weren't looking, they acknowledged that this "vaccine" they're trying to force down our throats doesn't work, by changing the definitions of vaccine and vaccination.
A vaccine went from a product to a preparation and a vaccination went from producing immunity to producing protection. Changing definitions of words is nothing new; it's a tactic that has been used most commonly in contracts to cheat, lie, deceive or steal to get out of the agreement upon contract.
There's nothing I trust about this virus or the people in power trying to rid the world of it. "The Great Reset, Agenda 21" is a pretty good read for those looking for a playbook of what's happening in our world.
There's certainly a conversation to be had with your neighbors about how not only the country can't afford to let seniors age in place, but that those in power really don't want them to, either.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
