COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Is rescuing industries really saving jobs?

Rescuing an industry with a bailout does save jobs, but you have to wonder why that industry had to be rescued in the first place. Is it because of mismanagement and graft, such as the Solyndra debacle under the Obama administration? Or, was the industry crushed because of government-enforced policies, such as when the Clinton administration got banks to lend to people who were not credit-worthy and which crashed the banks?
If it was mismanagement and graft, the industry should be shuttered, and the people working there should then find a job with a reputable company. It is not the business of the government, nor the American people, to rescue industries from their own excesses. If the problem was caused by government action and coercion, it is the responsibility of the government to fix the problem it created. It should also be the responsibility of the government to weed out and prosecute those responsible for creating the problem, whether those individuals work for the government or the industry that is floundering.
So, what about the people - maybe even a couple of million people - who lost their jobs because of this fraud, waste, and abuse by the government and/or their bosses? They should be able to sue the people who are responsible, including the government bureaucrats who are guilty. A personal lawsuit that takes from these miscreants their pensions, livelihoods and accumulated wealth is the proper method of settling such claims, not a culpable government with a fistful of cash. When a bureaucrat learns his job, freedom, wealth, and family holdings can all be taken away for cause, my guess is these causes will disappear. When the fat-cat at the helm of a company finds himself or herself and family penniless and imprisoned, their peers will get the message that cheating means prison and being made destitute.
Now, just because I don't lie, cheat or steal doesn't mean I expect others to be the same way. I hope they are, but I don't expect it. However, if your lying, cheating and stealing causes harm to others, there is a legal way to handle it: in court. I think it only fair that people who decide they are above the law should remember that you insult and injure another person at your own risk when that other person is armed and willing to settle accounts.
I am a combat veteran, and like all sane combat veterans, I don't condone violence of any kind. But anyone who tries to hurt me on my own property should remember I have the ability and willingness to return the favor in kind. And the law supports that.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
