COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Is secession a viable alternative?

This question seems to have been asked and answered, but it’s like a zombie idea and just won’t die.
We fought a war over this, many people died, and much was lost to arrive at the final answer, which was an emphatic “no.” Unfortunately, the resolution was not accepted by many who fought for the confederacy during the Civil War and thought they had the legal right to leave the union.
The president when that war was fought was Abraham Lincoln, who is considered to be one of the greatest presidents of this nation. He had this to say on Dec. 1, 1862 in an address to Congress: “We say we are for the Union. The world will not forget that we say this. We know how to save the Union. The world knows we do know how to save it. We – even we here — hold the power, and bear the responsibility. In giving freedom to the slave, we assure freedom to the free — honorable alike in what we give, and what we preserve. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth.”
The last best hope of Earth, the United States of America, was the lone democracy at that time in history, and its dissolution was cheered and celebrated by monarchs and despots around the world. They did not want to see a successful government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” No, they wanted to point to this failed experiment and say, “See, I told you it would not work, you need me since only I can rule effectively.”
Lincoln said on July 4, 1861, "'Immediate dissolution or blood'...embraces more than the fate of these United States. It presents to the whole family of man the question of whether a constitutional republic or democracy – a government of the people, by the same people – can or cannot maintain its territorial integrity against its own domestic foes.”
Gleeful monarchs hoped for the failure of our experiment. The end of that war was the capitulation of those who demanded “immediate dissolution or blood.”
And so, it seemed the question was asked and answered. Texas was one of those secession states and on the losing side of the war. Now some in that great state want to do it all over again. In the 2022 Texas Republican Party Platform, Principle 33, they state, “State Sovereignty: Pursuant to Article 1, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution, the federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas shall be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified. Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto.”
There are many voices who say, “Let them go.” However, that sentiment is fraught and would be like pulling the string that binds us. Other states have made similar threats. “Red States Secession,” a website supporting “peaceful” separation from the U.S., cites Texas, Louisiana, Idaho, and many others as in favor of disunion. Think of it. What a horrible mess. Yes, we have disagreements and we used to celebrate being a “melting pot.” But that website has a motto – “Preserving the American Parts of America.”
What does that mean? The pledge of allegiance becomes meaningless? “Indivisible” becomes “divisible?” If Oklahoma joined in such a misguided effort, could the sovereign nations currently existing in this state decide to secede and join the “blue” states? Separate banking, military, postal service, regulation of water rights, transportation, highways, on, and on.
What a bad idea. Let’s not do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
