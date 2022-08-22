COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Is the death penalty ethical punishment?

Oklahoma is on a killing spree. Our government, in the name of the people, is about to kill several people.
According to Public Radio Tulsa, “State Attorney General John O'Connor has requested execution dates for 25 men, all of which have been granted by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Beginning with Coddington on Aug. 25, Oklahoma plans to kill one prisoner roughly every four weeks through the end of 2024.”
Heinous folks, no doubt. However, I would ask, have you felt less safe over the past several years of Oklahoma having a hiatus from killing others due to the botched last attempt at state-sponsored killing? Can you even remember the last person to be put to death in this state? If you do, you’ll likely also recall how long it took and how horrible the death appeared to be.
If you didn’t feel more secure after that act, do you think you will feel safer on Aug. 26? That’s in three days. Why do I ask that? Well, it’s because we are scheduled to kill a murderer on Aug. 25. Yes, a person who took someone else’s life is now scheduled to pay the ultimate price. You might wonder if he killed someone last year or the year before – you know, speedy trial and justice.
You’d likely not be surprised to find he killed someone, a brutal act of murder, in 1997. If you do the math, that is a quarter of a century ago. Is that justice? Or is that satisfying some primal urge for revenge? Does a 25-year lag soothe our communal need for “justice?” I would say no, it does not. I would go further and say the death penalty has never served justice; it has served as societal revenge.
In this case, we are talking about a specific individual – a man named James Coddington. During those 25 years he’s been in prison, safely locked up and away from society. I don’t know Mr. Coddington and didn’t know his victim or his victim’s family, but I do know this: Killing him will not bring his victim back to life. According to the people who have known him during that 25 years, and reported, “In a 139-page clemency petition, attorneys note that Coddington's bid for mercy includes positive attestations from former Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Justin Jones, as well as two retired corrections officers who oversaw Coddington.”
Others have made the case about public safety, noting Oklahoma’s willingness to kill in our name doesn’t bring us more safety. In the article noted above we find this: "The death penalty is racist, it is arbitrary, it is costly, and it is error-prone,” said Cindy Nguyen OK ACLU.
Noting that if Oklahoma's highest-in-the-nation execution rate were successful in increasing public safety, "then we would be the safest place in the world. And yet we do not see that," said Nguyen. No, we sure don’t. What we do see is we live in a state that has a long history of preferring to punish people for not acting “right.”
We have a lot of people in jail and prison for drug-related crimes; we have one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation; and we have the highest execution rate. Maybe it is time for us to rethink our approach to crime. I know I’ve read of some crimes that were horrible enough I thought the perpetrator deserved to die. However, I know I would not want to be the person to plunge the syringe. If I can’t do it, I don’t want the state doing it for me.
Ethical? You decide.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
