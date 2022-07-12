COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Justice or injustice? What was this case?

In October 2021, a woman from Lawton, Oklahoma, was sentenced to four years in prison after a jury found her guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Four years in prison may not be all that unusual for a charge such as manslaughter, but the circumstances of this particular case might not be what you expect.
The woman was charged with manslaughter after she suffered a miscarriage. Tragically, miscarriages do happen. But they usually aren't followed by trials and prison sentences. So why was this woman charged with manslaughter? In this case, prosecutors argued that the mother herself was responsible for the miscarriage. The reasoning behind their argument was the fact that an autopsy revealed the unborn child had methamphetamine in its system.
We know how dangerous the use of drugs or alcohol can be when a woman is pregnant. Withdrawals, physical abnormalities, and impaired brain development are just a few of the problems a child exposed to substance abuse in utero may face. And sadly, some may die. So was the conviction and sentencing in this case justified? The prosecutors argued that the woman should be convicted of manslaughter, suggesting the miscarriage was caused by her use of methamphetamine. Apparently, the jury agreed with that argument.
But there's another important piece to the story. According to the Associated Press, although the autopsy determined methamphetamine was found in the child's system, the medical examiner determined the miscarriage "could have been caused by factors including a congenital abnormality and placental abruption." In light of this, the conviction and sentence in this case seem unjustified. If the state could prove, beyond any reasonable doubt, that substance abuse was the direct and only cause of the miscarriage, one might could understand such a charge. But given the fact that the medical examiner suggested other causes for the miscarriage, it's hard to see how the charge of manslaughter was justified against this woman.
We tread on perilous ground with a conviction and sentencing such as this. Many fear these types of prosecutions could deter women from seeking medical care if they face a problem and have used drugs during their pregnancy. It also seems likely that women would be less open about the subject of addiction when speaking with their health care providers.
For many women, the thought that their drug use led to the miscarriage of their baby would be more painful than any sentence handed down by the state. Ultimately, our efforts should be focused on helping women before and during the pregnancy, instead of punishing them afterward.
Addiction is destructive. Yet, no matter how destructive it is, those who are in bondage to it often can't break the chains of addiction without help. Women who struggle with drug use should be encouraged to seek help if they become pregnant, not threatened with the possibility of a prison sentence. It's important for these women to have a network of friends, family, and professionals who will support them and help them to stay off drugs during their pregnancy, and hopefully throughout the rest of their lives.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
