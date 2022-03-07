COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Keep private school private

By definition, a private school is a school funded by private money, rather than being funded by our government.
Connecting the dots that have led up to the decay of society we find ourselves in now, it’s clear to me that slowly, throughout the years, our public education system has come down with a certain type of cancer, if you will, that began to spread quietly underneath the surface. Unfortunately, its damage has spread wildly throughout the country.
Maybe a coincidence, maybe not, but the morals and character of the younger generation began to decline around the same time we took God, religion and prayer out of schools and replaced good, wholesome values with liberal beliefs and ideas. Schools have ushering out God, the Ten Commandments, prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance, to make way for the LGBTQ agenda and ideologies. In more liberal states, arguments over gender assignments at birth are as important in public schools now as decimal points, fractions, reading, writing and penmanship were when I was in school.
Public schools are government sponsored institutions that indoctrinate children up through the 12th grade. Public schools employ more than three million people and spend more than $410 billion each year at a cost of over $10,000 per student. Failing and underperforming public schools are the perfect example of socialism, and the poorest performing are, of course, the least desirable for parents.
Thirty percent of public school students fail to graduate from high school. Forty percent of minority students fail to graduate from high school. Close to 70 percent of high school graduates leave unqualified to attend a four-year university. Seventy percent or more of public school students between grades 8-12 have used drugs with their peers. High school pregnancies are common, with about a 50/50 ratio of births vs. abortions.
About 160,000 students miss school daily in fear of being bullied or beaten. Students film their mistreatment of other students to post on social media and other platforms. Twenty percent of students have been binge drinking in the past 30 days, while 50 percent admit to drinking illegally regularly. Ten to 20 percent of students become addicted to nicotine. Socialism is mainly accepted in public schools.
These characteristics certainly do not represent every public school in America; however, they are indicative of the overall education experience for students across the nation.
Private schools offer a host of various education platforms and are funded by endowments or by charging parents for their student’s tuition. They are not reliant on the government to finance their needs. This being the case, they are free from the burdens and restrictions made mandatory by the government and are free to teach any and every curriculum they see fit. These schools exist, mostly, because of parental dissatisfaction with public schools and will cease to exist if they don’t perform at a level desirable for new students to enroll.
It should be obvious to anyone who is paying attention, the less the government has its hand in something, the better the overall outcome or experience for all that’s involved. Let’s not throw our private education in America down the same drain our public education has been circling for years. Government funds have a way of coming with strings attached, and for the students' sake, our tax dollars are better wasted elsewhere.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
