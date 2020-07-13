Washington, Beijing, and the Kremlin all breathed a collective sigh of relief when Kim Jong-Un, North Korea's dictator, resurfaced and put to rest rumors of his demise. Trump, Putin and Xi are not buddies, and none of the three world leaders would actually care if Kim died, but none of the world leaders are prepared for the chaos that would ensue following his untimely demise. Better a nuclear-armed nutcase like Kim, than a fanatical North Korean general, in charge of their nuclear weapons.
For the U.S., losing Kim and seeing him replaced with North Korean military leaders could be catastrophic. What better way for another, worse fanatic to gather his soldiers and the North Korean people together than declaring nuclear war on America? Even the Communist Party of China would have real problems if Kim suddenly died. Decades of isolation, and being taught the entire world is against them, has made the people of North Korea mistrust even their Chinese allies.
Russia, with its pseudo-democratic government, needs to ensure that Korea remains a thorn in America's side. After all, China and Russia may despise each other, but they both hate America more than they dislike each other. We are their common enemy. If Kim had actually died, the rest of the world would have a major problem. It is probable that more than a million North Korean refugees would pour into South Korea, China, and any other nation where they could find entry.
Losing Kim without a designated replacement would definitely set off an internal purge, if not a civil war, as two or three generals vied in a winner-take-all fight for control of the nation. The losers would be executed. Everyone from generals to civilians who were even suspected of being disloyal to the new leader would be killed or sent to prison camps. When Kim took over, five of his father's seven pallbearers disappeared or were executed or banished.
If Kim dies suddenly, the country's dozens of nuclear devices - as well as chemical and biological weapons, conventional arms and a 1.2 million-strong military - would trigger a cutthroat contest for power. A direct attack on the U.S. could be seen as the best tactic for a war-hungry, fanatical North Korean general. Whether a nuclear attack on America is a real threat or not, our military leaders would believe we need to take immediate control of any nuclear weapons in the area, which would require troops on the ground, since we have no concrete idea of where those weapons are.
On the other hand, South Korea might see such an upheaval as a now-or-never chance to reunify the Korean peninsula, despite U.S. objections. What then? China cannot allow the U.S. or South Korea to invade North Korea. The CCP fears instability in North Korea, its buffer between them and American forces. Besides, after generations of being controlled, the North Korean people will not overthrow their government, regardless of who is in charge.
Consequently, the conundrum is a worldwide problem. Basically, "the enemy we know is better than the enemy we don't know" is a very old saying, but it is still very true today. Kim is crazy. He has killed millions of his own people. He has destroyed the lives of Americans, Chinese, and anyone else foolish enough to cross over into his territory. But the U.S., Russia, China, and even South Korea understand that someone worse could easily take over when Kim dies or disappears.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
