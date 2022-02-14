COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Lawmakers make fortunes from insider trading

As the pandemic began in 2020, to make herself relatable to the American people, Nancy Pelosi attempted to talk like an average Joe from the confinement of her home. Being as far out of touch with us common folks as she is, she had no idea that while she talked down to us, we were noting and questioning her $24,000 sub-zero freezers - two of them - stocked with $13 a pint Jeni's ice cream cartons.
California has a homeless population greater than 22 other states combined, and nowhere in America is the crisis of homelessness more prevalent than in Nancy Pelosi's district. Crime, drug abuse, filth, disease, hunger and outright desperation spills out in the streets mere blocks from her front door. Meanwhile, Nancy and her husband Paul enjoy a lifestyle afforded by a reported net worth of $140 million by Nancy and $120 million reported by Paul.
With a $223,000 a year salary, how does one acquire a net worth of $140 million? Glad you asked. Let's look at Paul Pelosi, Nancy's husband, who only lists his occupation as "Business Man." He's a stock trader, and a quick look into Paul's stock purchases throughout the years show him to be one of the luckiest men on Earth, with a pattern of knowing which stocks to buy and when to buy them. By sheer luck alone, over and over again, Paul buys stocks and options on companies right before Congress votes on measures that would impact these companies in one way or another. Miraculously, Paul always chooses correctly, and he and Nancy profit handsomely. There are groups of investors who have learned to follow Nancy and Paul's stock purchases and they seem to never lose as well.
The Pelosis aren't alone. The 2012 STOCK Act requires lawmakers to disclose their stock purchases within 45 days of their transactions, AND with little respect for this law, many lawmakers file these late, making Congress look more like a Wall Street trading desk than a law-making body. Both Republicans and Democrats seem to have an uncanny ability to know which stocks to buy and when to buy them. A search for both House and Senate members who reported losses in the stock market came up empty.
It's becoming pretty clear to anyone who is looking that members of Congress are making their fortunes from the illegal activity of insider trading. They are privy to information before it becomes public, and either themselves or their family members are using that information to enrich themselves. The H.R. 2655 Insider Trading Prohibition Act was introduced and passed by the House to restrict members of Congress from trading and communicating inside information to others to use for their benefit. I don't know her personally, but I'd be willing to bet that Martha Stewart is with me when I say this is some bullsh*t. There's no punishment for the offenses that have already occurred, and any new law they do pass will have loopholes built in for them to exploit.
The days of representatives with ethical fortitude and moral compasses and now in the books of history, long ago replaced with the self-serving individuals who line their pockets while their constituents suffer. These people knew what they were doing, while they were doing it, and it's past time that we rise up as Americans and demand the same accountability for their actions that they expect for others who knowingly break the law.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
