COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Let's be ready for those digital dollars

Last week, we discussed a topic, ESG, that will affect our future, so citizens need to be aware of it.
Like driverless cars/trucks, drones, artificial intelligence, and others, there are many things being developed that will change our lives and how we live them. Staying current on all of the advances is certainly a challenge for us all.
Another topic I had not heard of prior to being suggested for debate, is the "digital dollar." Have you heard of it? I'm going to guess the answer for most is "no."
Like ESG, it is being developed by those that are sometimes referred to as "masters of the universe." Those powerful folks who we hope have our best interests at heart.
In the case of the digital dollar, the "Digital Dollar Project" defines it as "a digital form of central bank fiat money that enjoys the full faith and credit of the U.S. government [note: same as the US paper dollar]. It is tokenized, meaning each unit is unique and self-validating. It would not replace but sit alongside paper currency and bank money. It is recorded on a new accounts infrastructure that may well be distributed ledger technology infrastructure. And it is distributed through the existing two-tier banking system."
Got that? It's almost like trying to understand artificial intelligence, which is beyond my capacity/knowledge. A question that comes to mind for me is, "Do we need this?" It seems to me that much of what we do now is digital, so that doesn't seem so daunting. Do we need cash? I occasionally use cash, but usually I use a debit card or credit card. No cash needed. So why the digital dollar?
I had to dig into that question, and frankly, it is challenging to understand, but it has to do with the digitizing of international commerce and is being driven by the need to keep the dollar competitive as the currency of commerce as it is now. Our international competition is coming largely from China, which has made great strides around the world in getting other countries, through their commercial development, to use the Chinese yuan/renminbi - terms used interchangeably like dollar/buck.
From the Digital Dollar Project, I got this example: "Imagine, for example, a water purification plant built and run by a Chinese firm in a large African city. Using 5G technology and sensors to alert when the plant is running low on chlorine, the plant will send a signal to the Chinese supplier for resupply, which it will pay for directly with digital Renminbi. The transaction will thereby bypass the current global banking infrastructure. I don't fault the Chinese for pursuing this. But against that kind of innovation, how can we say there is no need to also digitize the dollar? Should not the dollar also play a role in digitized systems?" Not everyone agrees with that assessment. A knock against the digital dollar is privacy and the potential for abuse. One way we would get money, if this were to happen, would be the Federal Reserve issuing a digital wallet, which could bypass banks and credit unions and deliver dollars directly to the individual.
Then, when a purchase is made, they would transfer the dollar from one account to another. In other words, the Fed would "see" every transaction made. What if you or I went to a local medical marijuana dispensary and tried to buy what is federally illegal? I see a problem. I think this idea has a ways to go, but I'm glad I heard of it so I can know what's happening. With 110 countries exploring how to digitize their currency, the future may be here before we know it. Let's be ready.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
