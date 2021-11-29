COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Let's fund and fully compensate officers

It's hard for me to believe this is even a serious question, but proponents of the idea typically believe "defunding the police" is the first step toward building safer and stronger communities.
The belief is quite the opposite for those who oppose the idea. Fear of higher crime rates, including crimes that are violent in nature, is a driving factor in their desires to maintain a fully funded, modern, operational police force, equipped and at the ready to handle any situation that may arise at any time of the day or night.
The idea of defunding the police has been around for decades, but it gained traction in the spring and summer of 2020 with what was believed to be the law enforcement-induced death of a criminal-turned-folk hero, George Floyd. Black Lives Matter and other left-wing organizations began banging the "Defund the Police," drum, citing police stereotypes and violence against Black people, and racism rooted in police departments as a major cause for concern in urban and rural police departments throughout the country.
While some people want to fully defund and do away with law enforcement agencies altogether, others want a stripped-down, skeleton version of the police force we know now. Activists who support the defunding of police departments often argue that investing in community programs could provide a better crime deterrent for communities; funds would go toward addressing social issues like poverty, homelessness and mental disorders. Police abolitionists call for replacing existing police forces with other systems of public safety like housing, employment, community health, education, and other programs.
Budgets for larger police departments take up a large percentage of major city spending for an entire year. Los Angeles, for example, increased spending by $322 million in 2021 on law enforcement and has a police force budget of $1.9 billion, while New York City has decreased spending on law enforcement by $860 million in 2021 and has a police budget of $5.2 billion. Spending on law enforcement can consume half of a city's total spending for the year.
According to NPR and other sources, the year 2020 saw an extraordinary surge in the homicide rate; the U.S. saw the biggest spike in murder rates in decades, and some data show murders are up by almost 15 percent this year, compared to this period last year. Many cities across the U.S. that called for police reform and budget cuts in 2020 have quickly reversed that decision for 2021.
The quick reversals, in some cases involving unprecedented spikes in police budgets, have mostly been in response to a rise in violent crime. They underscore the uncertainty and insecurity of the "defund the police" slogan. In light of concerns among Democrats that increased police presence is needed to control both crime and perceptions that crime is being taken seriously, slashing police budgets has fallen out of style in many places that pursued it or took interest in it. There are places that have seen an increase in crime even as spending on police has increased, sparking the debate on whether the defunding of the police movement is a positive thing for the communities.
I couldn't be more thankful for the men and women who bravely wear the badge and the uniform placing their lives on the line to serve and protect the people of the communities in which they live and work. Let's fully fund them and let's also compensate them on a level that allows them to live comfortably and feel our gratitude for their service.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
