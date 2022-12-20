COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Let's keep people power

Most Oklahoma citizens have lived with term limits on our legislators for most of their voting life.
Many have known no other system in Oklahoma. However, it has not always been this way. From the OK Policy Institute, we find this "in September 1990, Oklahoma voters, by an overwhelming margin, approved State Question 632 which limited service in the Oklahoma legislature to no more than twelve years in the House of Representatives and Senate combined."
Why was there such an overwhelming margin? For one thing it was sold to the public as a solution to a problem. It was determined by most voters that some folks were making a career out of politics, while it was supposed to be a "citizen" legislature with senators serving four years and representatives serving two years. Term limits are not mentioned in the Oklahoma Constitution; elections are viewed as the means to limit terms. That is, vote them out.
However, there were, as now nationally, those who were elected over and over and did, in fact, serve many years/decades. The question is, is that a bad thing? Incumbency certainly has its benefits; seniority has its benefits and citizens got to know their legislator and liked how they served. "Bringing home the bacon" was seen as a positive thing as long serving rural legislators were able to sponsor legislation that benefited their region. Where state facilities were located was determined by legislators, at times in rural areas, and got named after the local politicians, such as Carl Albert Mental Health Center in McAlester, Jim Taliaferro Mental Health Center in Lawton, and Bill Willis Mental Health Center right here in Tahlequah.
It was seen as a problem when some legislators got so much power, and there was allegations of corruption and mismanagement, and still the legislators were re-elected. The proposed solution seemed like a simple and elegant response to the perceived problem. That is, take the power out of the hands of the voting public and presto. Problem solved. But was it?
Again from The Oklahoma Policy Institute we find, https://okpolicy.org/term-limits-legislative-experience/, two data driven conclusions. One being prior to term limits, there was substantial legislative turnover, and two the enactment of term limits seemed to encourage legislators to stay in office longer. That conclusion has never received the coverage/publicity as did the proposed "solution." Despite that, there has been a regular and on-going debate about making a national policy that would be intended to achieve the same initially hoped for outcome.
Term limits at the national level would create the same type of vacuum we've seen here, with institutional memory lost, former legislators becoming "lobbyists," a steady stream of new legislators who may have no knowledge or understanding of the legislative process. However, other research has indicated term limits has merely expedited changes that were already appearing.
Making the change at the national level is more challenging due to a Supreme Court ruling that removed Congressional term limits set by 23 states. In so doing, they made this part of their majority decision: "State imposition of term limits for congressional service would effect such a fundamental change in the constitutional framework that it must come through a constitutional amendment properly passed under the procedures set forth in Article V."
We know that constitutional amendments are extremely difficult to achieve and very unlikely to occur regarding federal term limits. With that, the onus falls on citizens to do what they should be doing anyway, that is, electing qualified candidates, and if unhappy with the status quo, voting the incumbent out. That's called people power, and it is the only tried and true method we have.
Let's keep it.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
