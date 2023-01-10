COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Level the playing field: Scrap single-ticket vote

Did you know Oklahoma is one of just six states that has the straight ticket/party voting system? Straight-ticket ballots enable voters to choose an entire slate of candidates from a political party by filling in a single bubble, rather than a bubble for each candidate.
I thought it was an ubiquitous practice, since its main selling point is "ease of use" and "speeds up the voting process." It is an interesting argument, both for and against this practice, and the "against" has been winning the argument of late.
Since the turn of the century, 12 states have eliminated the option. The most recent of those states is Utah, which joined other states including Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Missouri, and New Mexico. When delving into this topic, I found the reports suggest Democrats are more in favor of straight-ticket voting, while Republicans are against it.
In "The Fulcrum" on March, 26 2020 they reported, "The argument mainly espoused by Republicans, that participatory democracy is improved by requiring separate choices in each contest, has triumphed over the argument mainly advanced by Democrats, that speed and convenience at the polls will assure strong turnout especially in urban precincts."
With that history it might not be too surprising the Republican-led states, like Texas and Utah, would eliminate the option. However, while both are considered "red" states, Utah is the more reliably Republican state, and yet the abolition there was led by a Democrat, but it ended up being largely bipartisan. Patrice Arent, who is retiring this year and made it a major cause for her final term, had said for years, "It doesn't matter whom it helps or who it hurts. It's what we ought to be doing in our democracy."
Frankly, in regard to this topic, I agree with that sentiment and the argument made by the Republicans. I am fully supportive of efforts to make voting speedy, convenient and encouraging of citizen participation. Given Oklahoma's abysmal record of low turnout and leaders elected by a minority of citizens, anything would help. However, single-ticket voting is not, in my view, the way to get there.
Since Oklahoma Republicans seem to like to emulate our Republican neighbors to the south, it seems reasonable we could expect that the change might occur. If it did, what would the impact be? I would like to believe the change could go hand in hand with a statewide effort to encourage voting. If we would require each voting citizen mark each of the candidates, we should do everything we can to ensure that citizens understand the importance of their participation and ensure they have all the information needed to make an informed decision.
Oklahoma has a great history of secure and safe voting. We enjoy the best of electronic voting machines with a paper trail. The use of mail-in ballots can also alleviate the concerns about the need for speed and convenience. For those who have to go to work and don't have the flexibility to spend hours in line, we need to have good answers to those barriers. A lot of good ideas can be considered, but straight-party voting inhibits good candidates from coming forward.
It nearly freezes out the potential third-party candidate, like the Libertarian candidate. "Reason.com" reported on Sept. 13, 2018, "It's not just independents and third-party pols(iticians) who feel the one-punch effect straight in the kisser. In solidly red or blue districts, it gives opposite-party candidates an even steeper hill to climb."
Let's level that field and encourage our legislators to eliminate single-ticket voting.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
