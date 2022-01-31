COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Litterbugs need the proper motivation

Last year, the wise citizens of Tahlequah and Cherokee County passed a bill that addressed the issue of litter. The hotel/motel tax has a portion of that resource dedicated to doing something about litter. However, little has changed, and litter continues to be blight on the landscape of our area.
Of course, the law just went into effect a few months ago, so not much has been collected yet, but the fact it passed is evidence of the awareness of the problem. We all see it every day, on every road, in every park and part of town and the county.
There’s no reason to reinvent the wheel; we can look at what other states have done and see for ourselves the difference that different approaches make. If you travel around the country, you know Oklahoma stands out in the amount of litter, so something is definitely different. One thing I know of, and have seen and used myself, is a container/deposit law. And I can assure you, it makes a huge difference.
Go to Iowa or Oregon and see for yourself. Someone in those states would see Park Hill Road as a gold mine. They’d be there picking up the containers to turn in for the deposit. The bottom line is that it works. Well, each retailer adds a small amount to the cost of each container – say a dime. That amount is returned to the purchaser, or whomever returns the container, when it is returned to any retailer or to a designated return center. When a customer buys a six-pack of any drink, there is 60 cents added and returned. That doesn’t sound like much, but it adds up and it motivates people to return the container.
If the purchaser is not motivated to return it and, as some do now, tosses it out the window or along the river or in the park, there will be an incentive for someone to pick it up. I’ll say it again: It works. It does add to what the consumer must do and to what the retailer must do, so there is a cost associated with it. But we are all living with the cost of doing nothing.
Our reputation as a state is being sullied and the visitors we want to come and stay with us as tourists are seeing it. It is, or should be, embarrassing. When we have guests from out of town, there are some roads I won’t travel because of the litter. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can do something about it. So, why has this not already been done if it’s such a great idea?
One word: lobbyists. The powerful corporations that produce, fill, and sell those containers lobby against any such action and so it doesn’t happen. Even though their product is known to be a huge part of the problem of litter, they do not want to be a part of the solution. They pay lip service and pay for ads bragging about their recycling programs, but we all know that is not sufficient. Anything that adds a direct cost to a product is eschewed.
I’m aware this is not the ideal. The ideal would be for each person who purchases a container to dispose of that container as intended. Unfortunately, that is not what is happening in too many instances. While most citizens do the right thing and dispose of their items as intended, some don’t, and it is that group of people that need some additional motivation. Let’s provide that motivation!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.