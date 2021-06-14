In the beginning, our leaders, both red and blue, went along with the pandemic lockdowns because they didn’t know any better, and because health officials demanded it.
Eventually, red-state politicians paid attention to the evolving science and slowly reopened their states, allowing people to make their own health care decisions, as free people should. Meanwhile, many blue-state politicians were delighted with their new-found emergency powers and simply tightened their grip on their citizens.
Many of those lockdowns continue to this day. The lust for power demonstrated by these people was so great that a single taste drove them to insanity. Even now, over a year after the pandemic hit, many blue state and city leaders are still locked down for no apparent reason.
Over the past year, we have watched as lockdowns were instituted as public policy. At first, when we knew nothing about COVID-19, extreme precautions and measures seemed necessary to fight this new and deadly form of influenza. We knew very little about the virus, and so we allowed our fears and the stark memory of the Spanish flu in 1917-1920 rule us. The public acquiesced to health officials and politicians, whom we believed we could trust in the beginning. However, it has come to pass that the health officials were actually shills for the government, and are much more politically motivated than followers of science. As a result, the country and its citizens have suffered needlessly.
Should politicians have the emergency powers that allow them to temporarily suspend the constitutional rights of citizens? Yes – when an extreme emergency of some kind requires extreme measures be taken. Examples might be a hurricane, a tornado, an earthquake, public insurrection, or an act of war.
Who should have that authority and how long should the emergency measures stay in place? The president, governors, mayors, county/parish commissioners and certain health officials should be able to order lockdowns or other measures under extreme and extraordinary conditions. However, such measures should be a last resort and only for as long as the actual emergency lasts.
How and when should lockdowns be deployed? They should be instituted as lightly as possible and only when there is no other choice.
How long should lockdowns last? The absolute minimum amount of time required. Why? A lockdown is by definition a suspension of civil and constitutional rights. There is no constitutional authority, or legal authority, to suspend the Constitution except by presidential decree of martial law. So, any such step is a massive breach of authority and cannot be tolerated for long in a free society, for any reason.
What should happen to politicians and others who abuse their authority in this area? An automatic recall vote to follow a lockdown should be written into law that would require a simple majority to be upheld. In addition, such a recall should automatically trigger a Justice Department criminal investigation of the offending politician.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
