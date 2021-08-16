COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Make Legislature see 'gerrymandering' truth

Every 10 years, the Constitution calls for a census and the realignment of congressional districts, based on the latest Census data, that shows how many citizens are in each specific district. Sounds simple, right? Partisanship is not mentioned in the constitution, and one can only imagine what the framers had in mind, but I suspect it was constitutional democracy, not authoritarianism and one-party, or strong-arm rule.
That could be the outcome in Oklahoma and other states that have a one-party stranglehold on the political processes and have politicized everything from health care decisions to how congressional districts are drawn. In the past months, we have seen how laws allow state legislatures to reject election outcomes that they do not like. That's up to and including criminalizing actions by election officials who have been, heretofore, standard operating procedures.
For example, as reported by CNN in April 2021 (not fake news): "Under a bill introduced last month in the battleground state of Wisconsin, felony charges could be lodged against municipal clerks who issue absentee ballots if ballot application forms are missing voters' signatures. A bill pending in Arizona, another swing state, makes it a felony for election officials to send a ballot to anyone who has not requested it and is not already on the state's permanent early voting list." So, what does that have to do with congressional redistricting? Everything. If our democracy is based on equity of application of legal principles and an expectation of being treated fairly, one would reasonably expect drawing of district lines would be based on Census data that reflects the number of voters available.
It would not consider the availability of voters of a particular political persuasion or party. But that is exactly what has been happening and is about to happen in many states. That's where "gerrymandering" came into existence as a term of political action. As defined by Merriam Webster dictionary, it means "the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections." And to be fair, it must be noted this practice has been used by both parties. It would be better for our democracy if the practice were stopped and nonpartisan commissions could draw the lines for fair elections. As things stand now, the practice has eviscerated the intent of the framers in having the House of Representatives be answerable to the people.
As noted by Edward Foley of the Washington Post, who holds the Ebersold Chair in Constitutional Law at Ohio State University: "Direct election of representatives was intended to cause the House to have 'an immediate dependence on, and intimate sympathy with, the people,' as the Federalist Papers explained. It hasn't worked out as planned. Because of redistricting and especially partisan gerrymandering, the House is now the least responsive elected part of the federal government. Voters have a much tougher time changing their representative than their senators or the president."
The final census data was distributed Aug. 12. Now that they have the necessary data, the Oklahoma Legislature will be tasked with the job of redistricting. They have invited public comment and have set up a page to allow citizens to do so. If you believe, as I do, that politics is best when we have two robust parties with diverse ideas and plans who respect each other and can come together fairly and accept a level playing field with clearly defined rules, now is your chance. Let them know at https://okhouse.gov/Publications/RedistrictingContacts.aspx.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.