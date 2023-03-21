COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Maybe the RNC has already gotten its wish

Recently, we've seen catastrophic results of aggressive deregulation. Yet just last week, the Republican National Committee "tweeted": "Government should be so small you don't even realize it's there."
I'm pretty sure those in New Palestine, Ohio, would disagree. The fact is, we depend on regulations to keep us safe and ensure there is a relatively level playing field. From the mundane speed limit we - mostly - abide by, to the extremely complicated regulations that guide railroads and banks, regulations are part of our life.
As we know, money talks and those without money have a relatively softer voice than those with the resources to hire lobbyists and take legislators to lunch. So it is no surprise the bank that recently failed had lobbyists to argue against bank regulation. Similarly, the railroad industry, with its massive profits, has lobbied against stricter regulation of trains, especially those carrying hazardous materials. From NY Focus we get this: "Less than three months ago, Hochul struck a different tone with her veto pen. The proposed two-person crew law - which the governor rejected on Dec. 9, 2022 - would have required most freight trains to be operated by at least a conductor and an engineer, a safety measure that both rail unions and bipartisan lawmakers supported. Railroad companies and business groups opposed it." Ouch.
Imagine, railroad companies want one - yes, one - person on those trains we see traversing our country. Of course, banks don't want anyone looking over their shoulder or telling them how much liquidity they must have to take care of their obligations. Regardless of what they want, or any industry wants, reasonable regulation is necessary to minimize the likelihood of catastrophic outcomes. Yes, I'm making the case for regulation, and I'm well aware that "reasonable" is in the eye of the beholder. But I do believe there is a need for regulation of social media companies. While railroads and banks have captured recent headlines, social media companies are barely, if at all, held accountable for the ills they bring to our society.
Social media was initially perceived as a good - or at least benign - industry, and so there was more protection than regulation. They've made so much money selling individuals' private information that they've been able to lobby against regulation.
However, the European Union has seen fit to set standards for the industry that I believe would be a good basis for some regulation here. Just last year, they passed the "Digital Services Act" that would, according to the NY Times on April 4, 2022, "force Facebook, YouTube and other internet services to combat misinformation, disclose how their services amplify divisive content and stop targeting online ads based on a person's ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation."
For such action to take place in the U.S. would be complicated and challenging given the Constitutional right to free speech. However, it seems to me there is much room for improvement. Surely there are steps that could be taken to ensure there is, at least, harm reduction. The EU went on to take another major step and passed the Digital Markets Act.
This act was/is intended to "counter what regulators see as anticompetitive behavior by the biggest tech firms, including their grip over app stores, online advertising and internet shopping." Passing the acts may have been the easy part.
Enforcement is necessary to have any effect and the lobbyists are already there. Littering is against the law, too, but without enforcement it's as if the government isn't even there. Maybe the RNC has already gotten its wish.
Robert Lee is a retired sTahlequah social worker with interests in history and politics.
