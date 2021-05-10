First of all, I am not a female, never wanted to be a female, and thank my lucky stars that I wasn't born a female. Second, I cannot personally have an abortion because I am not a female. I can only weep and experience a terrible loss and emptiness because a child has died, and because the woman entrusted with that child has killed her own unborn offspring.
Third, I do not have the right to tell any female what she can and cannot do with her body or in anything else. Being married four times taught me that lesson conclusively. Fourth, I do not have the right to tell other people what they can and cannot do. Sixty-seven years of life has taught me that lesson. I do not own anyone, and since they are not my property, I do not have the right to order them about. Of course, I feel the same way about how the government acts toward us, so maybe I'm not the best person to ask about these emotional issues.
Anyway, that is how I feel about abortion. I wanted to make that clear at the outset because I don't want there to be any misunderstandings about what I think or how I feel on the topic.
On the legal topic of abortion, I believe that any female - regardless of age, relationship or position, with or without parental consent - should be allowed to choose to keep or abort a child she is carrying. That decision will be on her conscience for the rest of her life, assuming she has a conscience. I don't have to live with that. She does, and therefore it is up to her.
I don't believe there should be any government restrictions on abortion. Period. I also don't believe the tax-paying public should be paying for abortions. It should be treated the same way as any other medical procedure, which means it is accomplished in a hospital by a doctor in an operating room - and at the patient's expense, not mine.
Of course, there will be those who whine continuously, "What about the cost to poor women?" Funny; poor people seem to be able to get medical care for everything else by using insurance provided by either private industry or the government. Why would this not also be covered by insurance like anything else? Is there a specific reason some people seem to want the government to pay for all abortions? Could it be just another effort to hook people into total reliance on the government for everything? And why are a majority of abortion clinics located in inner-city, heavily-minority areas?
Maybe a good topic to address in the future would be: Why do some on the left demand that the government control and pay for everything?
Anyway, that is where I stand on abortion. Any questions?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
