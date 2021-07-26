When it comes to climate change, it's useful to look at statistics and data from the official research and records of the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other real scientific research, conducted and published over the last several decades.
1. Is the climate of the earth changing? Yes. Climate changes constantly and has since the Earth was formed about 4.5 billion years ago.
2. Does man contribute to climate change? Yes. Mankind has had a slight effect on climate change, just as all animals do. However, our effect has been somewhat more than other species because we pollute, while other animals do not.
3. Is man the cause of climate change? No. Normal climate change is caused by the irregular activity of the sun, by changes to the magnetic penumbra of the earth caused by shifts in magma, and by continental-drift. Radical climate changes are caused by massive volcanic eruptions and colossal sun-spots, not man.
4. What does climate change look like? Normal climate change can be seen in the slowly advancing deserts in North Africa and in the slowly retreating ice caps at both poles. Radical climate change can be seen in the regular Ice Ages that sweep the Earth from time to time.
5. How about carbon and hydrocarbons? One large volcanic eruption – such as Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines, Mt. St. Helen in Washington State, or Mt. Etna in Sicily – puts more ash, carbon and hydrocarbons into the atmosphere than man has in his entire history since he stopped living in caves.
6. Are the oceans rising? Yes. The oceans have been rising at about 1 inch per century for approximately the past 1,100-plus years. That is, since the last mini-Ice Age, also known as the Dark Ages, which happened from 400 to 900 A.D.
7. Are global temperatures rising? Yes. Temperatures are rising on an average of between 1 and 2 degrees per century for the past 5,000 years. That is since the last true Ice Age.
8. Have weather conditions gotten worse? No. There has been no change in the incidence or severity of hurricanes, tornados, lighting-strikes, high winds, drought, snowfall, rainfall, fire damage or other climate-related changes worldwide for the past 200 years.
9. Then, why are the climates of places changing? Localized climate changes are the normal result of continental drift and the irregularities in the rotation of the Earth on its axis. That is why the Sahara Desert and both poles were once lush jungles. All of the continents were once one and were equatorially located.
Pretty much everything else you see and hear is what we in the scientific community call “pseudo-science." Pseudo science takes place when someone begins with an opinion and finds data to support it, while rejecting data that refutes it. Most “environmental research” taking place for the past several decades is pseudo-science. That’s about all you need to know about climate change.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
