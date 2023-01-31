COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: National sales tax could do more harm than good

Now that Republicans have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, a group of Republican lawmakers have introduced a plan to implement a national sales tax.
Officially, that tax rate would be 23%, although experts say due to the way in which the tax is calculated, the number would actually be around 30% of the purchase price of an item. In return, the plan would disband the IRS along with the income tax and other federal taxes.
While disbanding the IRS sounds quite tempting, implementing a national sales tax brings its own host of issues. Under the proposal, a national sales tax would shift the tax burden to businesses, creating more challenges for small businesses, which would have to calculate, collect, document, and submit federal sales tax. Not to mention those who must invest heavily to start their business by buying vehicles and equipment, which are often expensive.
In the current economy, where inflation is hurting so many Americans, one would imagine such a plan would have to exempt certain categories of essentials, such as food to prevent further burdening lower-income families. But who decides what is exempt? Does the $100 steak dinner get the same exemption as the head of lettuce at the grocery store? Where is the line drawn? It isn't hard to see lobbyists and special interests working to secure exemptions for certain industries or items.
But most importantly, a national sales tax of this magnitude would discourage spending, slowing an economy many experts say is headed for a recession, if not there already.
Of course, doing away with the income tax would offset some of these issues, and it's not like the federal income tax doesn't present its own burdens and complications on Americans, especially small business owners, the self-employed, and those who participate in the gig-economy.
The IRS has come under scrutiny after legislation passed late last year included a provision to hire 87,000 new agents to the IRS. Earlier last year a CBS News article reported that when it comes to audits, "some Americans may have more grounds for concern than others: low-income households with less than $25,000 in annual earnings. This group is five times as likely to be audited by the IRS as everyone else, according to a new analysis of IRS data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University."
The House Republicans voting to repeal the provision for 87,000 new IRS agents was a much more effective display of where politicians stood on an issue that was so unpopular with many Americans. Now that the national sales tax plan - which currently has no chance of becoming law - has come under fire, it certainly seems that House Republicans would be better off at this time to focus on more realistic goals, such as working on reform within the IRS to alleviate the pressure some lower-income Americans feel from the agency.
Ultimately, the problem isn't that the federal government doesn't generate enough revenue - it's that it spends far, far too much. Remember the $700 billion bailout in 2008? That number was mind-boggling at the time, but how many pieces of trillion dollar legislation have passed since then?
Unfortunately, neither side seems serious about solving the spending problem.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.