A free market means means the producer is able to buy, sell, and trade as that producer wishes, and not how government bureaucrats dictate.
A free market is a wealth-generating machine that raises the standard of living for everyone involved, from the lowliest worker to the CEO. Everyone makes money, and everyone prospers. What we have in the U.S. is not a free market and never has been. There has always been - and still is a substantial amount of - government interference in our markets, some of it good and some bad. But, any interference in the free market by a government automatically reduces the freedom of the market, and the prosperity enjoyed by participants in the market.
The other part of this equation is that many people who do not benefit from a free market cannot, because they are unable to. In the military, we called these people the "weak, lame, and lazy," with a special emphasis on the "lazy" part. Just as in the military, we have a great many such people living among us.
They will work because they have to, but will not work if they can find a way around it. Most of the social safety nets in use today are aimed at these people and support them at the expense of working people.
Supporting these people through the government requires significant taxes, which is a huge burden on and brake on the free market. A free market requires people who are willing and able to work.
There are thousands of jobs that can be done by the handicapped, and many of them from a wheelchair. I know because I worked as a professor and dean of students from a wheelchair for five years before I retired and after I broke my back the second time.
All that is required is the will to work and the pride to not accept a handout when you can support yourself. Sadly, these things are increasingly lacking in those around us as the government greases the slide to laziness and sloth with ready cash and no shortage of excuses.
For those who want to work, the work is there, and for those who don't, the government will feed and clothe you and your children for you.
Of course, I am also completely supported by the government at this point in my life. The difference is that I spent my life contributing and still do in retirement. Also, my disability payments come in the form of earned benefits, are not slop from the public trough.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
