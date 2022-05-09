COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Oklahoma doesn't need a 'state book'

This last month, the world celebrated a number of holy days: Christians celebrated Easter, Jews celebrated Passover and Muslims celebrated Ramadan. Each of those religions trace their roots to Abraham, who appears in all their holy texts and is considered the first prophet for each, so they are considered the “Abrahamic religions.”
With that common background and ancestor, it would be easy to assume or expect brother/sisterhood and peaceful coexistence between the faiths. That is not the case. Not because the religions cannot coexist, but because they have been politicized and a “my God is better, stronger, more righteous and ‘loving’ than yours!” Members of each faith point to their religious text as proof positive of their strongly held beliefs and anyone that disagrees is sanctioned in one way or another.
It is that history and conflict that led our early leaders to establish the concept of separation of church and state. No, it is not in the Constitution, but was adopted early in our history and has served us well, as we have welcomed all religious faiths and have, by and large, peacefully coexisted. A passage from The First Amendment Encyclopedia says the origin of the "wall of separation" concept came from Thomas Jefferson, who used the phrase to reflect his understanding of the First Amendment's religious clauses during the struggle for religious liberty in Virginia.
The phrase and meaning were used by the Supreme Court in Everson v. Board of Education, explaining that "[t]he First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state." One can look to the events of last weekend to see the wisdom of this approach. In the city of Jerusalem, on Easter Sunday, there was conflict between Jews and Muslims, with bloodshed on both sides. The same is true in India, where there has been significant conflict between Hindus and Muslims. It’s a complicated situation in those regions – a complication we’ve been able to, mostly, avoid by maintaining our separation of church and state.
However, that separation is threatened by our own politicians, who want to insert religion into the body politic. We’ve seen it over the past few years as anger and hate have been spewed by religious “leaders” and has led to violence against minority religions, especially Muslims and Sikhs. There has been a lot of talk about the U.S. being a “Christian Nation,” a notion that was generally rejected by the founders. That has been an ongoing debate since our early days and there is an excellent examination of this topic by Sam Haselby, special to The Washington Post July 7, 2017.
I come to this discussion as one who was raised by a pastor, whose mother returned to the seminary after a career in nursing and was ordained and a sister and brother-in-law who are ordained pastors. My grandparents learned sign language and signed for the deaf community in their church. My great-grandparents had the “family Bible” that was prominently displayed in their home and passed down to my parents. It was always prominently displayed in our home.
While the U.S. is not, from a historical perspective, a Christian Nation, it is a nation of mostly Christians. We don’t need to be told that the book has special meaning to a large percentage of the population. But what of that smaller percentage that is of a different faith? Do we want our state government to adopt a document – such as HB 3890 – that could incite conflict? I know I don’t, and I don’t need a politician telling me what book is most important.
Oklahoma would become one of two states with a “state book.” It is unnecessary and would make the most holy of books for Christians part of the “culture war” mentality. I would vote no on such a move.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
