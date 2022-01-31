COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Oklahoma should adopt container deposit bill

In what I thought at the time to be an extremely lucky break, I scored an apartment in an alley behind Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
It was the early ‘90s, and I was 18 years old. The goal at the time was to attend college at Oklahoma State University; the reality, however, was my attendance at every party, or gathering I heard about and had the ability to get to. To put it as simply and as honestly as I can, we drank beer. My first taste of freedom brought out a wild streak within me that the atmosphere of a college/party town only amplified.
An apartment complex full of like-minded individuals in similar situations, we looked for opportunities to come together and share our newly found passion for drinking. Day or night, we’d find an excuse to use what was more often than not our parents' hard-earned money entrusted to us to use for groceries or school-related materials to buy beer.
Specifically, we were interested in long-neck bottles. It really didn’t matter the brand, but it was a must that they were long-neck bottles. A box of 24 was not only cheap at that time, but they came with what is known as a container deposit. You could buy a case of 24 for $9.99 plus tax, and each empty bottle was worth 10 cents. I didn’t make it to too many college math courses, but simple economics told me that my purchase of $9.99 came with $2.40 toward my next purchase of $9.99. Collecting bottles from big parties brought a good start to the next big party. Life was good.
Take a drive through any part of rural Cherokee County, and you’ll quickly see that a container deposit bill in Oklahoma might not be such a bad idea. It’s both shameful and disgraceful to see the lack of pride for our communities that’s displayed by the large amounts of litter that line both sides of our county roads. Retailers will be able to collect a deposit at the time of purchase, and anyone who brings in a container at the time with the majority of the trash that is collected will be able to recollect the deposit and help the community by leaving it a little cleaner.
The goal would be to create an incentive for people to return containers to retailers, who then return them to the original supplier of the container. This ensures the recycling of the container, and lessens the amount of waste that winds up in our landfills, lengthening the lifespan of the landfill. Deposits not redeemed can be used by the distributors or bottlers to cover costs of these programs. It can also be given to the government to help fund programs designed to clean up the environment. Studies have shown container deposits are typically very successful with return rates commonly achieving 90 percent or more.
With the pros exceeding the cons, I ask, why wouldn’t Oklahoma adopt a container deposit bill? Deposits could be an additional source of income to a struggling family; it could help in the beautification of our communities; it could lessen the strain on our landfills and further our recycling efforts. It worked great for me in my younger more impressionable years, so let’s grant others that same opportunity.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
