Several years ago, there was an ad campaign that had the slogan “No Fear.” Around here, someone was having fun with that and started selling “Ain’t Skeered” T-shirts and hats. Now it seems many Republicans are putting their “No Fear” hats in the closet – at least they should, since they seem to be very frightened!
What is it they are scared of? Well, frankly, it might be you. If you used mail-in voting in the last election, you scared them. If you voted early, like I did – even in person – you/we scared them. If you benefited from expanded voting hours, you scared them.
Why are they so scared? The cause was laid bare in the most unlikely of places, the Supreme Court. While arguing the voting restrictions in Arizona were legal, the RNC attorney was questioned by Justice Barrett: “What’s the interest of the Arizona RNC in keeping, say, the out-of-precinct ballot disqualification rules on the books?" His reply, while honest, was also stunning: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
He was arguing that Arizona’s voting system should not allow a person to vote in the “wrong” precinct, even if that had always been where they voted. It has to do with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and is somewhat complicated, but the argument reveals the fear. They are afraid, as former President Trump said: “The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again." He was referring to proposals for safe voting – mail-in ballots and others – that were ultimately not passed. The statement, though, does reveal the fear of the power of the vote. “No Fear,” indeed.
“One person, one vote.” God forbid we should strive to make that action easy and universal! It used to be a fairly common refrain among citizens and politicians, but no more. Now Republican-led legislatures across the country are striving to make voting more difficult, especially for the poor and minorities. Nationwide, there are 253 proposed bills that would limit voting, and of those, Oklahoma has seven. There are now 704 bills nationwide to expand voting, and of those, Oklahoma has 25 (Brennan Center for Justice, Feb. 24, 2021). That surprised me, so I’ll follow that and see how it turns out.
If you’ve ever volunteered to work a precinct in Oklahoma and been through the training provided by the Election Board, you know we have a tight system with multiple levels of protection to ensure safe and available elections. If you have not been through the training, you can rest assured it is vigorous training and reveals how seriously they take their obligations. I trust those folks, as they have earned our trust.
Shifting gears a little, the irony is not lost on me that the same folks who are invoking “states’ rights” and arguing against a federal standardization of voting practices designed to enhance availability for all, including minorities – such as indigenous people, especially those residing on western reservations – are many of the same ones who sought federal court intervention in other states. The Texas AG filed suit against various states, in federal court, intent on overturning those states' election outcomes. He was joined by 17 others, including ours. “The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.” So, in December, they liked federal intervention; now, not so much.
Bottom line is, every eligible person should be able to vote. One person, one vote, everywhere, all of us. Let’s get it done!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
