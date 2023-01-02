COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Open debate essential in free society

When Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he caused some controversy, reinstating accounts that had been banned – including that of former president Donald Trump.
But things got really interesting when Musk began enlisting independent journalists to release the "Twitter Files" – behind the scenes communications within Twitter that occurred on subjects, such as the company’s suspension of the New York Post over the Hunter Biden laptop, Trump's suspension after Jan. 6, and the suspension of other accounts for COVID-19 and election misinformation.
In the first installment, journalist Matt Taibbi began unraveling the inner-workings of Twitter, beginning with their suspension of the New York Post’s Twitter account. The paper had published a front-page story on Oct. 14, 2020 with the headline “Biden Secret E-mails” – just three weeks before the 2020 election. Twitter banned not only the link to the story – but the New York Post’s account altogether, and went so far as to label the story “unsafe.”
Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna raised concerns with one Twitter employee regarding the New York Post story, saying “this seems a violation of the 1st Amendment principles.”
Later adding, “I say this as a total Biden partisan and convinced he didn’t do anything wrong. But the story now has become more about censorship” concluding, 'it’s become a bigger deal than it would have been.'”
In late November of this year – more than two years later – CBS verified that the laptop the New York Post first reported on was, in fact, authentic. But Twitter’s censorship discredited the story in the minds of many Americans leading up to the election.
In the sixth part of the Twitter Files, Taibbi reported that internal communications showed “agencies like the FBI and DHS regularly sending social media content to Twitter through multiple entry points, pre-flagged for moderation.” Adding that many were “requests by the FBI for Twitter to take action on election misinformation, even involving joke tweets from low-follower accounts.”
In a subsequent installment of the Twitter Files, Michael Shellenberger showed communications among Twitter employees that revealed the FBI had reimbursed Twitter for its time in addressing these matters – to the tune of nearly $3.5 million over a period of a year and a half.
The 10th installment, by David Zweig, delved into Twitter’s actions in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, concluding, “Twitter did suppress views – many from doctors and scientific experts – that conflicted with the official positions of the White House. As a result, legitimate findings and questions that would have expanded the public debate went missing.”
So we must ask ourselves – are we as Americans okay with the FBI and other agencies plotting with social media companies to suppress the questioning of government stances on public issues? If government agencies are encouraging social media companies to censor free speech, is that not antithetical to the First Amendment? And if this was going on at Twitter, what is happening behind the scenes of Facebook, YouTube, and Google?
They say sunlight is the best disinfectant. If something is misinformation, disinformation, or “unsafe” – expose it – let it be seen where it can be refuted, discredited, or disproven. Ideas, questions, and allegations should be openly explored and debated. Censorship only drives these things underground, and fuels rumors of conspiracy. As Congressman Khanna alluded to, it doesn’t make the story go away, and in some cases it may even cause a story to grow larger.
Unfortunately, what Twitter deemed “unsafe” in regard to the New York Post story, happened to be the truth. So what other truths have been censored?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
