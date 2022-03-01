COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Our democracy is embarassing

Seventeen miles long and currently making their way through Oklahoma, The People's Convoy is making its way from California to Washington D.C. in an effort to help protect our freedoms and save our democracy.
What exactly are they trying to "save?"
While the U.S. is categorized as a democracy, we are actually a constitutional federal republic, meaning the constitution is our ultimate law; land, air and water. We are a democracy which simply means we the people have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation or choose governing officials to do so.
There's an uprising of the people who have had it with the elected officials that are not representing the majority and not following our constitution. Restrictions and mandates are the opposite of the principles our founding fathers intended when they were framing our constitution and declaring our independence.
My thoughts, my opinions and my core values align with those who believe that it's time for a change.
In today's world of communication, information is everywhere and travels at a rate at which we are instantly aware of what's going on in our government and can see the wrong-doings play out in real time. Lincoln's "Of the people, by the people, for the people" isn't even a consideration to the Democrats currently in power.
Since childhood, we've heard repeatedly that America's democracy and freedom is the best in the world. I've never personally questioned that until now. What other types of governments are there?
A quick Google search let me know how uninformed I was on the different types of governments throughout the world. With as many different opinions as there are types of governments it's nearly impossible to determine which one is best.
The Legatum Institute uses a methodology to rank the world's governments, determining Switzerland as the world's top Government. All the European countries rank above the U.S., who currently holds the 11th position, the same position it holds in the world for prosperity as well.
Governance and prosperity seem to go hand in hand when ranking all nations, both rich and poor. Countries with the better ranking governments also rank higher in prosperity, global competitiveness and happiest, and most satisfied people. There are some exceptions to the rule, like China for instance, which is extremely prosperous, with a very unhappy population. But it does appear that good governance plays an important role when considering how successful a nation is across the board.
Amid the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack of Jan. 6, and now thousands of angry Americans traveling across the country to have their voices heard suggests to me that America's democracy is underperforming at best.
No matter which side of the aisle you personally choose to walk down, you're lying to yourself and to others if you say the 2020 Presidential Election was anything other than the shadiest election in recent history, leaving millions of Americans with questions about the integrity of our election process.
A large amount of us believe our democracy, or rather our right to vote and elect a representative, is no longer in the hands of the voter but rather in the hands of those who count the vote. Our democracy as it stands is an embarrassment on the world stage. The consequences of self-serving, morally corrupt individuals in elected offices appear to be catching up to us quicker than we would like as China and Russia look to exploit our weaknesses.
The best ranked governments throughout the world have some form of democracy; however, their people are still active participants in the decisions or their elected representatives.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.