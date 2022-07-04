COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Privacy rights going down the drain

A lot has been written in the past few days since the U.S. Supreme Court made the fateful decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Both sides of the issue have had strong reactions to the elimination of a woman's right to have a safe medical procedure called an abortion. We've written on that topic in this space before, and I have acknowledged I'm not a fan of abortion, but I am a big fan of privacy and trust. I trusted my mother. I trust my wife and other women I know. Do you?
I trust them to work with their physician in the privacy of a medical setting to make reasonable decisions regarding their health care. I do not think the government has a role in that discussion. It is apparent now that a majority of those on the Supreme Court and others across this land do not believe a woman - or girl, for that matter - can be trusted with such decision-making.
We are now, once again, in a situation, like that which existed before 1974, when women with difficult choices will be forced into secretive discussions, fearful of betrayal as our laws now empower ordinary citizens to "report" a pregnancy that has been terminated. That is true even if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest. I've mentioned before the time I worked in a family planning clinic at an Oklahoma County Health Department and encountered a 12-year-old girl who was pregnant. She was so naïve that she did not know she was pregnant, or how she got pregnant, so certainly no crime was reported. And there was the 45-year-old mother of three - unskilled, poor, and pregnant - after her husband beat her and raped her and then left her penniless and left town. Those are not unique circumstances.
Now the lives of women across this country, who may experience such horrific circumstances, have been inalterably changed by those on the Supreme Court, three of whom are now proven liars. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney-Barrett all testified, under oath, that Roe v. Wade was "settled law" and falls into the status of "stare decisis." Many of us suspected they were lying at the time to get the coveted position and to carry out this action.
While Alito went to great lengths to assure us this only applies to the medical procedure to terminate pregnancy, Clarence Thomas has already let us know that no decision based on privacy rights - equal protection and due process, as was Roe v. Wade - is to be spared scrutiny. No, there is now consideration of eliminating the right to marry whoever you love, as in same-sex marriages and the right to contraceptives. It is interesting that he ignored the Loving v. Virginia decision that allowed interracial marriage. His being married to a white woman, as he is, would be illegal without that ruling, which had the same basis of finding that the law violated the equal protection and due process components of the Fourteenth Amendment.
Where do we go from here? Well, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's "Kids Count" analysis of states, Oklahoma ranks 42nd among the states. I would hope all those who cheered this ruling would get on board with the changes needed to get us into the top ranking. I would hope for, but would not expect that.
While some have said the "pro-life" voices are just pro-birth, our legislative delegation gives credence to that idea, as they all voted against making the child tax credit a monthly payment, which raised millions of children out of poverty, as well as voting against providing resources for the infant formula shortage. All these children, all these mothers, all these families will need support. Let's do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
