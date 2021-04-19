"And Jesus said unto them, 'Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's'" (Mark 12:17).
In Jesus' time, Caesar and God were both happy and satisfied demanding 10% each of a person's earnings as their "fair share" in support of the Holy Roman Empire and the person's religion. Jesus was that for a citizen of the Roman Empire and a member of a religion, a duty was owed to those institutions and to not resist paying what was expected. Of course, citizens of the Empire and of a church have no representation in the taxing decisions of either. As a result of the resistance of its citizens, the Roman Empire broke apart, just as the church fractured because of the unrest of its members, and for many of the same reasons.
"Taxation without representation is tyranny" (Thomas Paine).
Today in the U.S., the governments on all levels now consume approximately 80% of all income earned in the country directly in the form of taxes, and indirectly in the form of fees, duties, levies, tolls, as well as through the higher prices we pay for everything because of the corporate taxes collected in a thousand different forms. And apparently it is never enough.
We now have a Congress and a president that believes they can print and spend as much money as they want without consequences, and raise taxes to cover their spending. They seem to believe the money all belongs to them, anyway, so why shouldn't they spend it?
So, what is a "fair share" of taxes? According to the IRS's own database, approximately 40% of wage-earners in this country pay no federal income taxes at all, and the 50% with the lowest wages only pay about 3% of federal income taxes. The upper 10% of earners now pay about 75% of federal income taxes, and the upper 1% of earners pay over 40% of federal income taxes collected.
That is what is known as a "progressive" tax base, in which those at the lower end pay little or nothing and those at the upper end pay for everything. It becomes completely progressive when those at the top own everything and pay for everything, while those at the bottom own nothing and have to live on what those at the top say they can have. That is called "communism" or "socialism," depending on how we are being told to define it.
"The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money" (Margaret Thatcher).
And what happens then is that those with the money flee elsewhere, and those who don't have the money to escape are crushed.
California and New York have effectively become "socialist," and people are fleeing to Texas and other areas. Do you think there might be a message in that?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
