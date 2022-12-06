COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Public art has value, should be supported

"Art" is a part of any society's culture and history. Ideally, it is a glimpse into who they were, or who they aspired to be.
Consider Michelangelo's David, for instance, or some of our nation's own monuments and memorials. Art can be a symbol of a nation, recognized across the world, and across centuries.
Art is subjective and spans many different mediums. Public art can consist of murals, monuments, memorials, or sculptures. Each of these can be beneficial to communities. These works lend themselves to the atmosphere of a city. They can be topics of conversation, something for people to gather around, and could even encourage tourism.
Perhaps the main concern or complaint with the public funding of public art is, you are spending the hard-earned money of taxpayers on something that may not have a practical function for the citizens, like roads or other services do. This concern is understandable, but in many ways, the benefits of public art outweigh this drawback. In some cases, tourism spurred by art can even bring in revenue for a city.
In an article about public art, Raquel Laneri, writing for Forbes magazine, spoke of a certain waterfall display constructed in New York City some years ago, saying, "It is also, strangely, economically viable, despite it's often high price tag. New York's Waterfalls cost about $15.5 million; they brought in, according to the Public Art Fund, $69 million for the city." She then went on to quote Susan K. Freedman, president of the Public Art Fund in New York City, who said, "There are 1,400 cultural institutions in New York that [collectively] bring in more than $6 billion to the economy."
If done wisely, public art can be a good investment in the community economically, so long as the city and the artists strike the right balance. If art can generate revenue in the form of sales taxes and more customers for local businesses, that revenue could then be reinvested into the community to actually further fund things, such as roads and other services. But it's not just about money, nor should it be. Public art can also be a way to invest in our culture and history, and it can even be a way to honor those who came before us, and those who sacrificed everything for our country.
Names engraved on black granite may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of art, but that is what Maya Lin envisioned when she designed the Vietnam Memorial. The memorial consists of 58,318 names of Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, all engraved into two long, black granite stones. Visitors of the Vietnam Memorial number in the millions each year. Many come looking for the name of a loved one, and some are able to leave with a "rubbing" - a piece of paper laid over the name with a pencil gently rubbed across it, forming a recreation of the name underneath. For a few, it provides some semblance of closure. While the Vietnam Memorial and other war memorials are intended to honor those who were lost, they can also be valuable opportunities for younger generations to learn about and reflect on the past.
Public art can take many forms, and can have value in many different ways. We should celebrate it, and continue to exercise and encourage creativity in our communities for years to come.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.